Inflammation is an insidious problem, starting small and manifesting itself into “common” symptoms like weight gain and fatigue, before destroying enough of your body to warrant a full-blown diagnosis of an autoimmune disease. In my telehealth functional medicine clinic, my focus is on recognizing the symptoms of chronic inflammation and addressing the causes before a patient reaches that late-stage level of destruction.

I believe that it’s important for us to recognize the areas of our bodies where inflammation can manifest. And because everyone’s biochemistry is different, you aren’t always going to have inflammation in the same spot as someone else. In my book, The Inflammation Spectrum, I dive deep into the autoimmune-inflammation spectrum, how you can identify inflammation in your body, and what you can do to win the battle against inflammation through food and other wellness tools. But for now, let’s take a look at the areas that I recommend monitoring for inflammation and possible autoimmunity: