If I had a dollar for every time I googled “why can’t I focus?” when I was supposed to be completing assignments during high school, college, and my writing career, I’d have enough money to pay rent for at least one month (which might not seem like a lot, but rent prices are high these days!).

The point is, I’ve dealt with my fair share of attention issues, and they’ve haunted my life at times. Deadlines can make my body feel like it’s being chased by a tiger. Sometimes, a deadline glues me to a task; other times, I become stressed out, my eyes shut down, and my mind wanders with a burning desire to do literally anything besides the task at hand.

Struggling to focus, whether it’s a new experience for you or something you’ve been dealing with since the fifth grade (like me), is annoying, overwhelming, and even scary.

You might be asking yourself what is wrong with me?! as you read the page of your book three times before you can actually comprehend the information, or your cursor blinks what feels like a million times before you can get yourself to type just one sentence.

The truth is this: lack of focus is a reality for a lot of people. Whether the phrase why can’t I focus? keeps bouncing around your mind or you just need some quick tips to help you write that paper due at midnight, we’ve put together the perfect advice from experts to help get you back on track.