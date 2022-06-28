As global awareness turns toward the importance of preventing the root cause of disease, functional health experts are more important than ever. That's why I was thrilled to take mindbodygreen's coaching program, which focuses on cultivating inclusive, science-informed knowledge, tools, and education to support sustainable health.

Becoming an mbg coach has been life-transforming for me. With its 360-degree approach to health, functional nutrition, and behavioral facilitation, mbg's coaching curriculum has equipped me with the tools to advance my health training and offer a full spectrum of support to others along their unique wellness journey.

I've rounded up four essential coaching skills I learned from mbg's coaching program, which are vital for helping clients (and yourself) thrive: