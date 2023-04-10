Fed up with an unfulfilling job? Looking to chart a new path helping others meet their well-being goals? Hoping to expand your current wellness or health care practice? Hungry for information on how to navigate a personal health issue? Whatever your reason for exploring a career in health coaching, we applaud you. The world needs compassionate health professionals now more than ever before.

No matter your background, mindbodygreen's Health Coaching Certification (HCC) program can help you find success. Our unique 20-week program is a deep dive into the holistic, 360-degree approach to health and well-being that mindbodygreen has been known for for over a decade. HCC is accredited by the National Board for Health & Wellness Coaching (NBHWC), so graduates have the option to take the board exam upon graduation and become a certified health coach.