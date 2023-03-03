Health Coaching Scholarships: Programs That Offer Them + How To Apply
The first step to becoming a successful health coach is enrolling in a health coaching certification program. Unfortunately, financial constraints prevent many people from getting started, since tuition to these programs can cost upwards of $10,000. The world needs health coaches now more than ever, so in an effort to make the field more accessible, some health coaching programs (including mindbodygreen's) now offer scholarships.
How to get a health coaching scholarship.
Part health expert, part motivational coach, health coaches help clients set clear and tangible health goals and take the necessary steps to achieve them.
The National Board for Health and Wellness Coaching (NBHWC) is the main certifying body for health coaching. To receive your NBC-HWC certification, you need to graduate from an NBHWC-approved program first.
Tuition to these programs can vary based on their length, format, curriculum, etc., and can cost as much as $10,000. However, some programs offer scholarships that range from $500 to $3,000+. To apply for this funding, you'll often need to send in supplemental information with your program application.
The application process will vary by the program since some scholarships are distributed based on financial need, while others are merit-based. Certain programs also only provide scholarships to students who live within a certain state or are unemployed at the time of enrollment. Refer to this guide for more information on the financial aid criteria for various NBHWC-approved programs.
mindbodygreen's Health Coach Certification Scholarship Program.
mindbodygreen's Health Coach Certification (HCC) program is a rigorous 20-week course taught by functional health experts such as Mark Hyman, M.D., Kelly LeVeque, and Maya Feller MS, RD, CDN.
The unique program prepares graduates for health coaching through a combination of 75 hours of flexible instruction, office hours, interactive feedback sessions, and practical assessments featuring personal feedback from instructors. Most of the virtual program can be taken at your own pace, so many students are able to continue working while enrolled in the course. mbg's private alumni community makes this a stand-out program for anyone looking to start a successful and fulfilling career as a health coach. All students who enroll in HCC will also receive free lifetime access to mbg's Functional Nutrition Training program.
"I loved this course so much. It aligned with who I am as a person and where I want to go as a health coach. I felt supported as well as challenged. This was no easy feat, but well worthwhile! The time and money invested was so well spent. I left this course feeling empowered to make a difference in the lives of many," Wendy, a recent HCC graduate, says of the program. (Read a more detailed student review here.)
The cost of enrollment for mindbodygreen's program is $4,999, and we are awarding three $4,000 partial scholarships for the coming cohort. Scholarship recipients will pay just $999 to enroll. These scholarships will be awarded to students who demonstrate a special passion for health coaching and a commitment to bringing their coaching skills to underserved and underrepresented communities.
To apply to receive financial assistance in the mindbodygreen Health Coach Certification Scholarship Program, take a few moments to fill in this form by March 14, 2023.
Timeline:
March 21, 2023: Scholarship awardees announced
April 18, 2023: Classes begin!
If you're among one of the three finalists selected to receive a partial scholarship and you've already enrolled in our Health Coach Certification program, we will provide a refund.
Your career after graduation.
Once you graduate from your coaching program and complete 50 practice coaching sessions, you'll be ready to sit for the NBCHWC exam (a 4.5-hour multiple-choice test). Upon passing the test, you'll become a certified health coach and hold the NBC-HWC credential.
This designation will lend credibility and trust and open up doors to you as a health coach. Some certified health coaches opt to open their own businesses where they can set their own schedule, while others prefer to work in a hospital or private practice. You can also work in corporate wellness, be employed by a wellness resort or retreat, or join a healthcare/insurance company... there are quite a few job opportunities as a health coach.
Frequently Asked Questions
Is there a high demand for health coaches?
Yes, there is a strong demand for health coaching, and the field is projected to hit nearly $26 billion by 2030 as more people become interested in optimizing their well-being and investing in their health.
Is there money in health coaching?
Based on experience and certifications, new health coaches can expect to make $62,000 to $102,000 a year, according to Glassdoor.
The takeaway.
Health coaching is a valuable and lucrative job, but like many career paths, it requires some upfront investment. Thankfully, a handful of health coaching programs now offer scholarships, including mindbodygreen's Health Coach Certification program. Learn more about the program here and apply for funding here.
