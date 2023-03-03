Part health expert, part motivational coach, health coaches help clients set clear and tangible health goals and take the necessary steps to achieve them.

The National Board for Health and Wellness Coaching (NBHWC) is the main certifying body for health coaching. To receive your NBC-HWC certification, you need to graduate from an NBHWC-approved program first.

Tuition to these programs can vary based on their length, format, curriculum, etc., and can cost as much as $10,000. However, some programs offer scholarships that range from $500 to $3,000+. To apply for this funding, you'll often need to send in supplemental information with your program application.

The application process will vary by the program since some scholarships are distributed based on financial need, while others are merit-based. Certain programs also only provide scholarships to students who live within a certain state or are unemployed at the time of enrollment. Refer to this guide for more information on the financial aid criteria for various NBHWC-approved programs.