Why mbg's Health Coaching Program Is Unmatched, From Our First Graduating Class
Have you ever considered turning your passion for health into a full-time gig? Health coaching is a fulfilling, valuable, and lucrative career path that involves helping clients make behavioral changes to achieve their well-being goals.
At mindbodygreen, we believe that the world needs rigorously-trained health coaches now more than ever—which is why we designed our Health Coaching Certification (HCC) Program. The comprehensive 20-week, NBHWC-certified program teaches students about the principles of holistic health, communicating with clients, and setting up a successful business.
You'll be taught by world-class thought leaders in nutrition, movement, and beyond (Mark Hyman, M.D., Kelly LeVeque, and Maya Feller MS, RD, CDN, to name a few) through virtual classes, in-depth study guides, interactive assessments, and 1:1 coaching. The flexible program gives you the option to tune into lessons in the morning or afternoon, so you can learn on your own schedule.
Our supportive faculty takes pride in teaching students everything they'll need to know to take the board exam and become board-certified health coaches. With a health coach certification, you'll unlock the door to a variety of potential health careers—from owning your own business to working for a hospital, functional medicine practice, or corporate wellness team.
Here, members of the program's first graduating class share how HCC helped them chart a new career path.
This was very transformational for me.
"I took this course thinking I was going to learn how to present information to a client, but wow, this was very transformational for me. I learned that coaching truly is supporting the client in their journey and I learned the concepts that would support the foundation required for a coaching career. Work hard, and apply everything they teach you. Your drive coupled with this faculty's knowledge is a win-win."
—Valerie
I feel prepared to help people advance on their health and wellness journey.
"The course really emphasized the nature of being a health coach; I feel prepared to help people advance on their health and wellness journey. The support team was excellent and you never feel alone. The one-on-one faculty feedback experience during Practical Skill Assessments is professionally conducted and invaluable."
—Cari
The instructors are knowledgeable and present the information in a way that you can put to use.
"This is one of the best programs. I am a lifetime learner and I am always taking courses to broaden my knowledge, but this course made me change my career path. I loved it so much. The instructors are knowledgeable and present the information in a way that you can put to use. There is always help if you need it. It was just a wonderful experience plus my classmates are amazing and we are all staying in touch."
—Darya
The time and money invested was so well spent.
"I loved this course so much. It aligned with who I am as a person and where I want to go as a health coach. I felt supported as well as challenged. This was no easy feat, but well worthwhile! The time and money invested was so well spent. I left this course feeling empowered to make a difference in the lives of many!"
—Wendy
The program overall surpassed my expectations and set me up for success as a small business owner and health coach.
"This course was even better than I expected it to be. I didn’t expect the material to be as in-depth and rigorous as it was. I didn’t expect the faculty to be so warm and passionate. I didn’t expect the support staff to be as invested in our success. I didn’t expect to create strong bonds with some of my cohort-mates. The program overall surpassed my expectations and set me up for success as a small business owner and health coach. The program held space for me to investigate my own health & wellness and encouraged me to practice what I preach. There is still uncertainty ahead but this program certainly gave me the tools and prepared me well to navigate the uncertainty. It was well worth the investment."
—Alana
I couldn't have asked for a better learning experience and group to learn with.
"I started exploring health coaching programs in late 2021 when I had a deep calling to get back to my life purpose of making an impact in the health field. I looked into several programs, none of which stood out to me like mindbodygreen. The mbg health coaching certification team is personable, reliable, intelligent, well-researched, and experienced. I felt comfortable and challenged within the course. The organization of the material was logical and extremely thorough. I couldn't have asked for a better learning experience and group to learn with. Forever grateful to be a part of this first program and mbg. Moving forward into building my holistic wellness business, I couldn't have done this without mindbodygreen."
—Dominique
Learn more about HCC and how to sign up for the next cohort here and read a more in-depth review of the program here.
