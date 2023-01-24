When you enroll in HCC, you receive a ton of materials—both written and video—that are yours to keep. As I go back through them to study for the National Board for Health & Wellness Coaching (NBHWC) board examination to become a certified health coach, I can see how they are organized in a way that equips students to excel in their coaching careers.

Understanding the ins and outs of nutrition, exercise, and functional medicine is really just the beginning. Looking back, I can see that the most valuable lessons I took away from the mindbodygreen program are the ones about how to support clients to achieve their health goals.

The way the HCC class is structured allows you to learn the basics of coaching (non-violent communication, positive reinforcement, motivational interviewing, etc.) in a classroom setting and then practice coaching in front of professors who provide suggestions in real-time. This part of the program was so valuable and it gave me the confidence that I could actually work with clients.

The HCC program taught me that it isn't about telling people what to do. It's about helping them discover that for themselves. Your clients are really the experts on their own health, and your role is to help them recognize that. The process of guiding people to uncover their strengths, challenge their limitations, and find the courage within themselves to change is beautiful and full of aha moments and it is a true privilege to be a part of that transformation.

I also just found these lessons to be a treasure trove of information about how to communicate with other people, understand their needs, and work together to find solutions. This is a curriculum that I know will continue to serve me well—in my coaching career and beyond.