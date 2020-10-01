I have loved nutrition for about as long as I can remember. I'm intrigued by different eating styles, the way different foods impact your body, and how the conversation around nutrition and food is forever evolving.

It was only in more recent years that I discovered my desire to share this knowledge and passion with others: friends, family, co-workers, really anyone who would listen. I actually felt confused when other people did not have the same excitement about the fact that an egg has all 20 amino acids (a complete protein!). When I realized that not everyone wants to hear about nutrition at all hours of the day, I knew I had to find another outlet.