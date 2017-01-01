mbg Social Media Strategist

Jourdan Buchler is a Social Media Strategist at mindbodygreen. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2017 with a Bachelor’s degree in Life Sciences Communication. After working as a Communications Planner for both CPG brands and Quick-Service-Restaurants, Jourdan transitioned to mbg, driven by her love for fitness, nutrition, and the health and wellness industry as a whole. In her current role as a Social Media Strategist, Jourdan manages the mindbodygreen Facebook page and Pinterest accounts. She also manages all sponsored branded campaigns across all of mbg’s social platforms.