Today is Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Day, "R.D. Day" for short, part of National Nutrition Month, which spans all of March. On this day, we celebrate R.D.s as valuable health care practitioners, and trusted sources of science-backed nutrition expertise.

The theme for National Nutrition Month this year is "Personalize Your Plate," which echoes the concept of diet customization from the Dietary Guidelines for Americans 2020-2025. This personalized approach to nutrition really resonates with my own philosophy as an R.D., along with many of my fellow R.D.s, too.