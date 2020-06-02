"Lactose intolerance is the inability to properly digest lactose, which is the sugar found in milk and milk products," says registered dietitian Danielle Fineberg, M.S., R.D. "It's caused by a lack of the enzyme needed to digest lactose and can result in gas, bloating, or diarrhea after consuming dairy."

According to nutrition consultant and natural chef, Karyn Forsyth Duggan, M.S., BBS, not only is lactose intolerance "no fun!" but "it's estimated that up to 75% of the world's population have and/or will develop hypolactasia," a specific term for lactose intolerance that indicates a deficiency of the enzyme lactase in the intestines. "Adverse reactions to foods encompass both food allergies and food intolerances," she adds. "Lactose intolerance doesn't actually involve the immune system; instead it's the result of the body's inability to digest/absorb/metabolize a food or a component of the food."

Megan Meyer, Ph.D., director, science communication, at the International Food Information Council, agrees, noting that unlike a true food allergy, which triggers an immune system response, lactose intolerance "is a condition that takes place in our digestive system and does not involve our immune system. A lactose intolerance occurs when the body has difficulty breaking down lactose, a sugar found in dairy."