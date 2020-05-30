10 Best Non-Dairy & Vegan Ice Creams To Scoop Up This Summer
Fact: Ice cream is a delicious treat year-round. That said, there's nothing quite like enjoying this cool, frozen dessert when the weather starts heating up. If you don't eat dairy, however, options have been historically pretty limited.
But there's never been a better time to be a dairy-free ice cream lover—so many brands now offer vegan versions of their classic flavors, and some companies are exclusively dedicated to plant-based offerings. Look no further than these delicious dairy-free ice creams:
1. Ben & Jerry's "Milk" & Cookies Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert
That's right, your favorite ice cream duo has a number of dairy-free options to choose from. One of their latest flavors is "Milk" & Cookies, which features sunflower milk as the base, and a blend of three different vegan cookies.
"Milk" & Cookies Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert, benjerry.com
2. Van Leeuwen Vegan Salted Caramel
Get ready to taste the best salted caramel ice cream of your life—vegan or otherwise. This non-dairy take on the beloved ice cream flavor features small-batch caramel made in-house using pure cane sugar in small copper pots.
Vegan Salted Caramel Frozen Dessert, vanleeuwenicecream.com
3. Daily Harvest Salted, Swirled Black Sesame Scoops
Known for their easy-to-make smoothies and soups, Daily Harvest just launched four brand new plant-based ice creams. Each one is made with a coconut cream base and sweetened with maple syrup, rather than refined sugars. This unique black sesame flavor also features ashwagandha, for an extra beneficial boost.
Salted, Swirled Black Sesame Scoops, daily-harvest.com
4. Breyer's Non-Dairy Cookies N' Cream
The brand you've been scooping since you were a kid now offers a dairy-free variety. Made with almond milk instead of cream, this classic flavor will give you all kinds of nostalgia.
Non-Dairy Cookies N' Cream, breyers.com
5. Nada Moo Peach Cobbler Dairy-Free Ice Cream
Nothing says summer quite like peach pie a la mode, and this non-dairy ice cream blends all those flavors into one tasty pint. Featuring a coconut milk base, organic peaches, and almond meal pie crust, get ready to dip into fruity bliss.
Peach Cobbler Dairy-Free Ice Cream, nadamoo.com
6. So Delicious Coconut Macaroon Coconutmilk Ice Cream
The ultimate treat for coconut lovers, this creamy vegan ice cream from So Delicious will hit the spot. This flavor features coconut milk as the base, but the brand also offers an array of dairy-free options to meet your dietary needs (think: oat milk, almond milk, and soy milk).
Dairy-Free Coconut Macaroon Coconut Milk Frozen Dessert, sodeliciousdairyfree.com
7. Coconut Bliss Vanilla Bean Plant-Based, Dairy-Free Ice Cream
Sometimes you just want something classic, and this dreamy Madagascar vanilla bean flavor fits the bill. It features just five simple ingredients: coconut milk, agave syrup, coconut cream, vanilla extract, and vanilla beans.
Coconut Bliss Vanilla Bean Plant-Based, Dairy-Free Ice Cream, coconutbliss.com
8. Oatly Mint Chip Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert
If you're a fan of oat milk, you'll love this dairy-free ice cream from Oatly. It's plant-based and made with natural flavors—so the minty taste is refreshing, not fake. Unlike some non-dairy ice creams, this one doesn't need to sit at room temperature before it's scoop-able—just grab it from the freezer and enjoy.
Mint Chip Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert, oatly.com
9. Chloe's Oatmilk Raspberry Chip Pops
Are popsicles more your jam? While most of their fruity pops are naturally dairy-free, Chloe's just released a number of creamy options made with oat milk as the base. The flavors include mint chip, salted caramel, and this heavenly raspberry chip combo.
Oatmilk Raspberry Chip Pops, chloesfruit.com
10. Halo Top Birthday Cake Dairy-Free Ice Cream
Known for their healthier, protein-packed ice cream, Halo Top also has an option for anyone following a vegan or dairy-free lifestyle. Their birthday cake flavor is a fan favorite, and this version is made with a creamy coconut base. Bonus points: Each pint contains 11 grams of protein.
Birthday Cake Dairy-Free Ice Cream, halotop.com
