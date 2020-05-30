mindbodygreen

10 Best Non-Dairy & Vegan Ice Creams To Scoop Up This Summer

Fact: Ice cream is a delicious treat year-round. That said, there's nothing quite like enjoying this cool, frozen dessert when the weather starts heating up. If you don't eat dairy, however, options have been historically pretty limited.

But there's never been a better time to be a dairy-free ice cream lover—so many brands now offer vegan versions of their classic flavors, and some companies are exclusively dedicated to plant-based offerings. Look no further than these delicious dairy-free ice creams:

1. Ben & Jerry's "Milk" & Cookies Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert

That's right, your favorite ice cream duo has a number of dairy-free options to choose from. One of their latest flavors is "Milk" & Cookies, which features sunflower milk as the base, and a blend of three different vegan cookies.


"Milk" & Cookies Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert, benjerry.com

Ben & Jerry's ice cream
Ben & Jerry's

2. Van Leeuwen Vegan Salted Caramel

Get ready to taste the best salted caramel ice cream of your life—vegan or otherwise. This non-dairy take on the beloved ice cream flavor features small-batch caramel made in-house using pure cane sugar in small copper pots.


Vegan Salted Caramel Frozen Dessert, vanleeuwenicecream.com

Van Leeuwen ice cream
Van Leeuwen

3. Daily Harvest Salted, Swirled Black Sesame Scoops

Known for their easy-to-make smoothies and soups, Daily Harvest just launched four brand new plant-based ice creams. Each one is made with a coconut cream base and sweetened with maple syrup, rather than refined sugars. This unique black sesame flavor also features ashwagandha, for an extra beneficial boost.


Salted, Swirled Black Sesame Scoops, daily-harvest.com

daily harvest ice cream
Daily Harvest

4. Breyer's Non-Dairy Cookies N' Cream

The brand you've been scooping since you were a kid now offers a dairy-free variety. Made with almond milk instead of cream, this classic flavor will give you all kinds of nostalgia.


Non-Dairy Cookies N' Cream, breyers.com

breyer's ice cream
Breyer's

5. Nada Moo Peach Cobbler Dairy-Free Ice Cream

Nothing says summer quite like peach pie a la mode, and this non-dairy ice cream blends all those flavors into one tasty pint. Featuring a coconut milk base, organic peaches, and almond meal pie crust, get ready to dip into fruity bliss.


Peach Cobbler Dairy-Free Ice Cream, nadamoo.com

Nada moo ice cream
Nada moo

6. So Delicious Coconut Macaroon Coconutmilk Ice Cream

The ultimate treat for coconut lovers, this creamy vegan ice cream from So Delicious will hit the spot. This flavor features coconut milk as the base, but the brand also offers an array of dairy-free options to meet your dietary needs (think: oat milk, almond milk, and soy milk).


Dairy-Free Coconut Macaroon Coconut Milk Frozen Dessert, sodeliciousdairyfree.com

So Delicious ice cream
So Delicious

7. Coconut Bliss Vanilla Bean Plant-Based, Dairy-Free Ice Cream

Sometimes you just want something classic, and this dreamy Madagascar vanilla bean flavor fits the bill. It features just five simple ingredients: coconut milk, agave syrup, coconut cream, vanilla extract, and vanilla beans.


Coconut Bliss Vanilla Bean Plant-Based, Dairy-Free Ice Cream, coconutbliss.com

Coconut Bliss ice cream
Coconut Bliss

8. Oatly Mint Chip Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert

If you're a fan of oat milk, you'll love this dairy-free ice cream from Oatly. It's plant-based and made with natural flavors—so the minty taste is refreshing, not fake. Unlike some non-dairy ice creams, this one doesn't need to sit at room temperature before it's scoop-able—just grab it from the freezer and enjoy.


Mint Chip Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert, oatly.com


Oatly Ice Cream
Oatly

9. Chloe's Oatmilk Raspberry Chip Pops

Are popsicles more your jam? While most of their fruity pops are naturally dairy-free, Chloe's just released a number of creamy options made with oat milk as the base. The flavors include mint chip, salted caramel, and this heavenly raspberry chip combo.


Oatmilk Raspberry Chip Pops, chloesfruit.com

Chloe's pops
Chloe's

10. Halo Top Birthday Cake Dairy-Free Ice Cream

Known for their healthier, protein-packed ice cream, Halo Top also has an option for anyone following a vegan or dairy-free lifestyle. Their birthday cake flavor is a fan favorite, and this version is made with a creamy coconut base. Bonus points: Each pint contains 11 grams of protein.


Birthday Cake Dairy-Free Ice Cream, halotop.com

Halo Top ice cream
Halo Top

