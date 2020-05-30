Fact: Ice cream is a delicious treat year-round. That said, there's nothing quite like enjoying this cool, frozen dessert when the weather starts heating up. If you don't eat dairy, however, options have been historically pretty limited.

But there's never been a better time to be a dairy-free ice cream lover—so many brands now offer vegan versions of their classic flavors, and some companies are exclusively dedicated to plant-based offerings. Look no further than these delicious dairy-free ice creams: