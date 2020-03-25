The Fresh Produce This RD Is Buying Now & How To Make It Last

We are in the midst of a global reset. Many have been asked to shelter in place as a means to flatten the curve and reduce the spread of COVID-19. Knowing that access to fresh and less perishable produce can vary upon location, here are some tips on purchasing fresh produce—what to buy now, what to save for later, and how to make your fruits and veggies last longer.

First things first: Don't panic. Take deep breaths, heed the precautions and wash your hands, clean your kitchen, and get ready to cook.

Being at home means there is more time for slow-cooked meals. Onions and garlic can be sauteed and simmered; soups and stews can be prepared in larger quantities. If you do have access to fresh produce, think of meals you would like to cook now, then freeze the leftovers for later use—you know, when life becomes busy again.