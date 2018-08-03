3 Genius Hacks To Keep Avocados From Going Bad (Cuz, Dang Are They Expensive!)

I learned this trick from Steven Gundry, M.D., who eats quite a few avocados. As soon as he gets home from the store, he puts all of his avocados in the fridge, even if they're rock hard (dinosaur egg avocados are an NYC bodega specialty). Three days before he wants to eat an avocado, he'll put it on his countertop, ensuring it's ripe (but not overripe) by consumption time. This means that, if he eats an avocado a day, at all times he has three separate avocados on his counter—one that's ready to eat, one that's a day away, and one that was just removed from the fridge. While this method admittedly takes some preplanning, I liked the security of knowing that my avocados would stay edible for several weeks in the fridge (I tested two, and it was completely fine), and the visual cue of avocados on my counter nudged me toward finding good ways to use them.