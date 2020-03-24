Your COVID Kitchen: How To Reorganize For These Strange Times

As a part of your stay at home preparations you probably stocked up on all your favorite (and maybe some random) foods to fuel you in the coming weeks. But after getting home from your local store, you may have found that your kitchen—especially your fridge, freezer, and pantry, are overwhelmed by your new shopping habits.

We spoke to Maeve Richmond, the founder and head coach of Maeve's Method, about her strategies for keeping our kitchens organized, clean, and functional while we're staying at home.