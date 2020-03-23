A home is a retreat from the outside world. It is the place where we seek comfort, create memories and nurture our family. A home needs to be cared for too, yet we often lack the time or energy to do so.

Creating a cleaning rhythm can help you to maintain the balance in your home. Working to that rhythm allows you to keep on top of things and free up your time elsewhere.

If you have lots of rooms to tackle or if you live in a studio apartment, your rhythm will probably look very different to mine. You can reassess your rhythm if it’s not working well for you, or your circumstances change. That’s perfectly okay–the goal isn’t perfection, but finding a balance that works for you, the number of people in your home and your lifestyle.

Here’s how to start: