8 DIY Ways To Clean Your Home With Apple Cider Vinegar 

When you are looking for a home-cleaner, you might be tempted to run to your nearest drug store and grab a bottle of an all-purpose solution. However, there is another all-purpose tonic that might be right in your kitchen, if you’re in the mood to try your hand at the DIY approach.

Apple cider vinegar is praised as a do-it-all tonic, thanks to its plethora of benefits in the wellness space. People use it to rinse their hair, relieve allergies, and even clean the house. Here, learn how this trendy liquid can double as a nontoxic home product.