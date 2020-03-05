Before you get home from shopping and head straight to your sink to wash your produce, heed Schehr's very first bit of advice: "I don't wash my vegetables or fruits until I'm ready to eat them," she says. That's because for more vulnerable plants like berries and greens, the water can cause them to break down faster.

"Arguably if they have pesticides, we might want to wash them right away," she adds, "but I'm talking organic, well-sourced fruit and vegetables."

And if you're curious about produce washes, Schehr herself is known to use them. "If it's something I can wash really easily, I'll happily use water," she says, "but often I use a produce vinegar wash. I do notice that speeds up how much the vinegar breaks down the fruit or vegetable, so I don't ever spray it ahead of time, only right before I'm going to eat it."

Just for good measure, the FDA has some cleaning recommendations of their own, cutting away damaged or bruised areas on produce, and drying produce with a clean cloth or paper towel to reduce any bacteria.