Ready to add organic food to your grocery list, but not sure how to tell if what you’re buying is actually organic? Don’t worry; you’re not alone.

Mastela says to be mindful of promising, but empty, buzzwords. “Food companies can put a lot of words and imagery on their packaging to make them seem healthier, though much of it doesn’t mean anything,” she says. Her tip? Look for the USDA organic label on your foods, and don’t be swayed by sweet-sounding words like “natural” or “made with real fruit” or “reduced sugar” when buying packaged foods. Sometimes, those words might not carry much weight.

According to the USDA, in order for a raw or processed agricultural product to be considered 100% organic, all ingredients must be certified organic, all processing aids must be organic, and the product label must state the name of the certifying agent. That’s why you might want to consider the USDA organic label as gold standard.

To be labeled “Organic,” however, the product has to contain at least 95% organic ingredients. And if an item says “Made with Organic,” that means it contains at least 70% organically produced ingredients. In this case, verbiage matters!