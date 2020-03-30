6 Reasons You Should Eat Organic + The Top Organic Produce You Should Buy
The word “organic” has become associated with being “better,” especially for certain foods like strawberries and spinach, but what does that really mean? Why is eating organic a smarter choice for the environment and our health? Here, six reasons we should be eating an organic diet. Plus, how you can tell if your food is organic and which organic items should top your list when choosing produce.
1. Organic food can reduce our exposure to chemicals.
Going organic, at least for some food items, can reduce the amount of chemicals in the body, specifically pesticides and antibiotics. Organic food production is restricted from using synthetic pesticides, per a 2017 review in the journal Environmental Health, which leads to low residue levels in foods and lower pesticide exposure for consumers.
“Although certain types of approved pesticides can be used in organic agriculture, they are often natural substances, whereas conventional agriculture uses harsher man-made pesticides,” says registered dietician, Erika Fox, RDN. Additionally, Fox says organic produce is grown using natural fertilizers compared to conventional, which uses (you guessed it) synthetic fertilizer.
2. Organic food can lead to more nutritious or vitamin-enriched fruits and vegetables.
Could organic fruits and vegetables have a higher antioxidant content than conventionally grown food? Well, according to a 2017 study published in the Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry, researchers found that organic onions did have about a 20% higher antioxidant content than non-organic onions.
Our soil contains critical microbial life that typically gets destroyed when crops are sprayed with pesticides, herbicides, fungicides, and so on. Without these synthetic chemicals in the soil, organic crops can extract the healthy minerals and nutrients they need from the ground, leading to more vitamin-rich food.
3. Organic dairy and meat can be healthier than non-organic varieties.
Organic dairy and meat may be healthier for you, according to Fox. “Organic meat, dairy, and eggs are all raised without the use of hormones, whereas, conventionally raised animals are typically given hormones to produce faster growth,” says Fox. Additionally, organically raised animals are not given antibiotics or GMO-feed.
4. Organic food may have higher levels of omega-3 fatty acids.
The omega-3 fatty acid content in organic meat might be significantly higher than in conventional meat. More specifically, research from a 2016 study published in the British Journal of Nutrition, found that omega-3 fatty acid levels were 47% higher in organic meat.
Researchers believe the higher levels have to do with what the livestock are eating, since animals that are raised for organic labeling are required to graze more than conventional animals—who tend to eat more grains because they spend more time indoors.
5. Organic food is GMO-free.
All organic food is GMO-free, which means that the organisms were not genetically engineered or modified in any way (usually in order to make them grow faster or bigger). According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), organic products are prohibited from having genetically modified organisms (GMOs).
6. Organic food might be better for the environment.
In addition to being a healthier choice for your body, organic food can also be better for the environment.
“Organic farming reduces pollution, conserves water, reduces soil erosion, increases soil fertility, and uses less energy overall,” says Lisa Mastela, MPH, RD, and founder of Bumpin Blends. Farming without pesticides can also be better for the health of the animals and people who live close to the farms, as it reduces their exposure to those chemicals.
What are the best organic foods?
Each year, the Environmental Working Group (EWG) puts out a Clean Fifteen and Dirty Dozen list that are aimed at helping consumers understand which items should top their organic list, and which ones won’t have much of an impact either way. Since organic fruits and vegetables are often pricier than non-organic produce, these lists can help you decide when you want to spend the money on organic produce.
The Clean Fifteen list includes the top 15 foods with the least amount of pesticides. Here are the foods on the 2020 Clean Fifteen list:
- Avocados
- Sweet corn
- Pineapple
- Onions
- Papaya
- Sweet peas (frozen)
- Eggplants
- Asparagus
- Cauliflower
- Cantaloupes
- Broccoli
- Mushrooms
- Cabbage
- Honeydew melon
- Kiwi
On the other hand, the Dirty Dozen list details the foods that typically have the most pesticides. Here are the foods on the 2020 Dirty Dozen list:
- Strawberries
- Spinach
- Kale
- Nectarines
- Apples
- Grapes
- Peaches
- Cherries
- Pears
- Tomatoes
- Celery
- Potatoes
When possible, purchase and consume produce—organic or not —that is in season. For example, in the summer, enjoy apples, berries, carrots, corn, green beans, peaches, tomatoes, and zucchini. Not only might it taste better, but it’s also more cost-efficient. When you eat produce that is in-season, the supply can typically meet the demand, resulting in lower prices. Try buying strawberries out of season, and you’ll likely pay twice as much.
How to tell if your food is organic.
Ready to add organic food to your grocery list, but not sure how to tell if what you’re buying is actually organic? Don’t worry; you’re not alone.
Mastela says to be mindful of promising, but empty, buzzwords. “Food companies can put a lot of words and imagery on their packaging to make them seem healthier, though much of it doesn’t mean anything,” she says. Her tip? Look for the USDA organic label on your foods, and don’t be swayed by sweet-sounding words like “natural” or “made with real fruit” or “reduced sugar” when buying packaged foods. Sometimes, those words might not carry much weight.
According to the USDA, in order for a raw or processed agricultural product to be considered 100% organic, all ingredients must be certified organic, all processing aids must be organic, and the product label must state the name of the certifying agent. That’s why you might want to consider the USDA organic label as gold standard.
To be labeled “Organic,” however, the product has to contain at least 95% organic ingredients. And if an item says “Made with Organic,” that means it contains at least 70% organically produced ingredients. In this case, verbiage matters!
The bottom line on why you should eat organic.
Getting started with organic food doesn’t require a complete overhaul of your diet. Making small, simple changes, such as swapping conventional fruits and vegetables from the Dirty Dozen list for their organic counterparts, is one way you can enjoy the benefits of eating organic food.
With that in mind, Fox recommends buying organic when possible, but also says it’s okay if you can’t do that all the time. “Many times, people throw in the towel when trying to eat healthy, especially if they can’t purchase organic. It’s important to remember that eating an abundance of conventional produce is much better than not eating fresh produce at all,” she adds. So either way, get your veggies in—just try and make them organic if possible.