When I think about sustainable nutrition, I consider the whole person including their work, family, and life balance when making recommendations around vegetable and fruit consumption.

In general, recommendations from all health agencies support regular and consistent intakes of vegetables, fruits, legumes, beans, nuts, seeds, and ancient grains. It's also important, when possible, to consume these foods in their whole and minimally processed form with limited added sugars, salts, and synthetic fats.

Current nutrition research tells us that the majority of people living in the US follow the standard American diet. One that is rich in refined grains, added sugars, salts, and saturated or synthetic fats. Many people are not meeting the daily recommended intake for vegetables, fruits and whole grains, and this increases the risk of developing non-communicable diseases. In fact, the 2015-2020 Dietary Guidelines note that three quarters of the population follows a pattern of eating that is low in vegetables and fruits