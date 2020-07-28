mindbodygreen

The Supplement This Nutritionist Recommends To Keep You (And Your Entire Family) Healthy

Maya Feller, M.S., R.D., CDN.
Maya Feller, M.S., R.D., CDN.
Maya Feller, MS, RD, CDN is a Registered Dietitian who specializes in nutrition for chronic disease prevention. She received her masters of science in nutrition at New York University and completed her clinical nutrition training at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.
Image by Maya Fellar / Contributor

July 28, 2020 — 9:04 AM

My work as a dietitian centers around helping my patients manage their current diagnosis of non-communicable diseases like diabetes, hypertension, or cardiovascular disease. I also strive to help reduce their risk of developing these conditions. 

I’ve said it time and time again, “there is no one size that fits all,” and my job as a care provider is to meet the patient where they are, while creating a holistic plan that takes the individual into consideration. 

Vegetables, fruits, and other nutrient-rich foods are a priority.

When I think about sustainable nutrition, I consider the whole person including their work, family, and life balance when making recommendations around vegetable and fruit consumption. 

In general, recommendations from all health agencies support regular and consistent intakes of vegetables, fruits, legumes, beans, nuts, seeds, and ancient grains. It's also important, when possible, to consume these foods in their whole and minimally processed form with limited added sugars, salts, and synthetic fats. 

Current nutrition research tells us that the majority of people living in the US follow the standard American diet. One that is rich in refined grains, added sugars, salts, and saturated or synthetic fats. Many people are not meeting the daily recommended intake for vegetables, fruits and whole grains, and this increases the risk of developing non-communicable diseases. In fact, the 2015-2020 Dietary Guidelines note that three quarters of the population follows a pattern of eating that is low in vegetables and fruits

Why organic veggies+ is a go-to in my household.

In addition to being a dietitian, I am a mom and lover of all plants. In my family, everyone knows that I keep up with research and work hard to make vegetables, fruits, legumes, nuts, seeds and ancient grains all a part of our regular rotation. Also, I add vegetables to everything! I’ve been known to season all of my vegetables and fruits—even salads get fresh herbs or a layering of greens. I play with temperature and texture as well as form (think: fresh, frozen, dried and powdered). 

mbg's organic veggies + is a favorite in our home...As a veggie-loving mom, I find myself reaching for this blend most days.

To make sure my family is getting enough fruits and vegetables, mbg's organic veggies + is a favorite in our home.* It’s a fantastic organic whole food blend of vegetables and fruits, that even contains sea veggies. The greens powder is also vegetarian, so meets the needs of everyone in the family, including my vegetarian son.

I often add the blend to homemade pancakes, breads, and smoothies. It gives whatever dish I’m making a phytonutrient boost in a tiny package.* organic veggies + is very easy to use, and you can add it to most any dish you prepare. As a veggie-loving mom, I find myself reaching for this blend most days.

