Want To Become A Functional Nutrition Coach? 24 Key Lessons You'll Learn

Want To Become A Functional Nutrition Coach? Here Are 24 Key Topics You'll Study
In addition to equipping clients with the tools and education they need for optimal, long-lasting health, functional nutrition coaches are skillful wellness professionals in the realms of nutrition science, coaching strategies, and behavioral change. They help others thrive by implementing lifestyle and dietary shifts that address the root cause of disease, support body function, and promote overall well-being.
Functional Nutrition Coaching
Launch or expand your own business as a Functional Nutrition Coach.
If this type of training sounds appealing, you may want to consider mbg's Functional Nutrition Coaching Program—which features a one-of-a-kind, evidence-based curriculum, taught by some of the world's foremost health experts and authorities. From learning about autoimmune health to studying the endocannabinoid system, the program offers an in-depth, comprehensive approach to functional nutrition and health. What's more, it provides the steps to begin, brand, and amplify a wellness coaching practice.
If you've been eager to further your current nutrition education or feel called to be a part of this world-transforming industry, keep on reading to discover some of the key topics you'll dive into with mbg's Functional Nutrition Coaching Program.
1. Popular diets & eating styles.
From dairy-free to dietary pregnancy guidelines, the first module addresses some of today's most widespread, functional diets and outlooks on food. You'll learn that diet, beyond the mainstream buzz, is an ever-evolving, unique experience for both individuals and society at large.
2. Food intolerances & elimination diets.
Identifying the source of both digestive and immune system responses (and undesired side effects) to certain foods is a crucial step toward better health. This 4-lesson module will teach you about some of the most common food allergens and the building blocks to following an elimination diet, among others.
3. Food for everyday health.
Optimal, proper nutrition is key to keeping disease at bay, improving mental capacity, increasing energy levels, and ensuring everyday wellness. You'll learn about the general healing diet, which is a dietary approach to strengthening your body's function while focusing on specific aspects of health.
4. Inflammation: taming & repairing the body's defense system.
This module targets inflammation from multiple perspectives through the lens of functional medicine and nutrition (causes, signs, dietary habits, etc.). It offers an overview of anti-inflammatory diets and lifestyle rituals to keep inflammation away.
5. Gut health & the root of digestive issues.
From nutrient assimilation to immune resilience, learn about some of the crucial roles the gut plays in your health, along with science-informed ways to support your digestive system.
6. Thyroid health: disorders, treatments & recovery.
Take a deeper dive into thyroid health issues, modern treatments, and nutritional considerations in a 7-lecture module taught by hormone and women's health expert Taz Bhatia, M.D.
7. Brain health fundamentals & disorders.
Amid today's epidemic of brain disorders, this much-needed module offers a sweeping view of brain health principles and their relationship to human nutrition, hormones, digestion, and inflammation, to name a few.
8. How the endocannabinoid system works.
Thought of as the adaptogenic structure in the body, the endocannabinoid system works to keep the body in equilibrium and support homeostasis. Here you'll learn about ECS's components, primary sites of activity, and tone. You'll also glean some prevalent myths, misunderstandings, and health advantages associated with CBD.
9. Hormone health: detecting imbalances & nutrition support.
This module shows you everything you need to know about the mighty intersection between nutrition and hormone health using an integrated food as medicine approach.
10. Healthy aging: reducing inflammation & supporting vitality.
The 10-lesson unit on this topic introduces the concept of "inflammaging" to emphasize the strong connection between aging and inflammation. You'll learn about inflammaging triggers, healing protocols, and good-for-you tasty recipes.
11. Protecting your heart to increase wellness & longevity.
Taught by Joel Kahn, M.D., and founder of the Khan Center For Cardiac Longevity, this course illustrates why the heart is such an important organ for optimal health. From fasting to nitric oxide, you'll touch on multiple research-based topics on all things heart strength.
12. Eating to support your immune system.
Through a 9-lesson block, you'll discover the significant influence that proper nutrition and optimal lifestyle strategies have on health. You'll learn about the functional medicine approach to autoimmunity, how it works, and, most importantly, how to improve and support it.
13. A deeper dive into autoimmune disease.
Tagging off the previous module, this 14-unit lesson plan looks at the underlying conditions that can cause chronic disease and overall dysfunction. It also suggests eating, lifestyle, and alternative protocols and tools to ward off illness and strengthen immunity.
14. Veganism: consuming plants for your health.
Khan takes a thorough look at veganism, the history, and recent research that explores how this way of eating can positively influence one's health.
15. All about supplements.
If you've wondered how to properly (and more wisely) navigate the vast supplement world, this module will teach you how to pick the best supplements to fill in potential nutritional gaps, address specific ailments, make better-informed decisions for optimal health.
16. Restoring gut health & immunity.
While lectins are not new to the mainstream wellness dialogue, this study guide will help you better understand lectins through the lens of immunity, gut health, and sustainable, lectin-free lifestyle habits. As a bonus, you'll learn how to pressure cook lentils, too!
17. Avoiding illness with better nutrition.
True prevention is not about waiting for disease to happen but understanding how to make food and lifestyle choices that assist you to stay well and promote resilience in a sustainable, viable manner. Here, Frank Lipman, M.D. will take you through a journey of various health-improving topics such as the functional medicine tree and nutrigenomics.
18. Bolstering your body's natural detoxification systems.
Here, you'll gain a broader comprehension of toxins as well as life-altering practices of to support your body's detoxification functions.
19. The secrets of longevity.
A vibrant, glowing quality of life is possible at any age, and here Steven Gundry, M.D. explains how. He discusses Blue Zone regions, as well as the difference between lifespan vs. healthspan from the perspective of longevity. Ultimately, this module is all about fully recognizing how to be, live, and age better.
20. Insight from voices of experience.
No coaching program would be complete without learning collecting insight from others in the field. As part of the curriculum, mbg's Functional Nutrition Coaching program makes you a part of the conversation on functional medicine, brain health, disease prevention, chronic illness, and optimal well-being, among other topics.
21. Applying a functional medicine approach to clients.
One way to connect the dots and effectively implement the precious knowledge from the program is through client case studies. From diabetes to infertility, this module of the program presents ample examples of how to address and impact a client's health through a 7-point functional medicine tactic: testing, nutrition, supplements, exercise, mental health, medication, and coaching or community support.
22. Helping clients discover foods for mental health.
At the junction between nutrition, psychiatry, and medicine lies an essential component to better health. This 9-lesson unit is a life-altering tool in your healthy living toolkit that shows you how to use food as a vehicle toward flourishing emotional, mental, and physical health.
23. Implicit bias in wellness.
Maya Feller, M.S., R.D., CDN, a Brooklyn-based registered dietitian, speaker, and member of the mbg Collective, is the powerhouse behind this unparalleled, time-relevant coaching module. Besides sharing her approachable solutions to food and nutrition, Feller shares her expertise in discussing race, honoring a client's lived experience, and addressing implicit bias within the wellness sphere.
24. Launching, growing, and marketing a thriving coaching business.
The program closes by teaching four pillars of a successful functional nutrition coaching practice: being a wellness entrepreneur; branding and marketing your wellness business, working with clients, and building the wellness business of your dreams. These industry-specific modules will provide you with tangible skills and know-how to exquisitely design and take your coaching practice to the next level. You'll also obtain valuable insights and nuggets of inspiration from leading wellness entrepreneurs at the forefront of today's health revolution.