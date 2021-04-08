Through this patient-forward lens, functional nutrition views food as an effective, informative tool with the power to promote sustained health. Drawing from a wealth of knowledge from the world's top doctors and authorities, mbg's Functional Nutrition Coaching Program teaches everything you need to know about the scope of functional nutrition. From understanding autoimmune disease to eating your way to glowing hormone health, the program provides an in-depth look into the multidisciplinary realm of functional nutrition education, research, and practice.

Whether you wish to become a health and nutrition coach or advance your current nutrition expertise, here are five integral tools for superlative health that you'll learn through mbg's coaching program: