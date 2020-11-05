7 MDs & Longevity Experts Spill Their Best Advice For Healthy Aging

It may seem obvious that eating a diverse diet, rich in nutrients, is important for overall health. But to take it one step further, family physician Cate Shanahan, M.D. recommends eating organ meats to promote longevity.

While it may not be your first pick for dinner, Shanahan explains during a mindbodygreen podcast episode, that organ meat is a good source of iron, the brain-supporting nutrient choline, vitamins D, B, and zinc. Aside from the dense nutritional profile, organ meat has been around for centuries, and our ancestors used to eat it. "Your genes need traditional food," Shanahan says. "We should feed our genes what they expect, what they evolved on."