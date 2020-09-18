A Holistic Dermatologist On What Healthy Aging Actually Means + 3 Tips

"My biggest tip is to stop buying into the concept of 'anti-aging,'" she says. "Societal pressures lead us to believe that getting older means getting less attractive, less important, less worthy, and that's a bunch of garbage. Rather than trying to get back to what we once were, we should celebrate where we are now and be more of that."

See, it's all about a mindset shift, one that goes from How can I turn back the clock? to What are the most important steps I can take to make sure my skin is the best it can be? And when you change how you think about your skin, you start to change the way you care for yourself.

"Healthy aging means taking care of all of you, not just your skin—though on that front, using a daily moisturizer with sunscreen; antioxidants like vitamins C [and] E, a topical retinoid, and getting a good night's sleep are always a good idea," she says. "More importantly, it means spending more time doing what you enjoy, not what you think you should be doing to please someone else. Take time to really get to know what is important to you, what you want, and who you want to spend your time with, and give yourself permission to let go of the rest. It's simple, not easy, but always worth it."