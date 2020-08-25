The Link Between Vitamin D & Telomeres — And Why It Matters For Longevity
Consider telomeres little helmets for your DNA: These protein structures cap off both sides of our chromosomes to protect them from damage and decay over time. The longer the telomeres, the more protected the cells.
This makes telomeres a telling marker for how a body will age: After studying telomere length across multiple species, a research team out of Spain found that the rate of telomere decay over time could accurately predict the life span of that species. And abnormally short telomeres seem to make humans more susceptible to conditions such as bone marrow failure, pulmonary fibrosis, liver disease, and gastrointestinal disease over time.
The telomere–vitamin D connection.
While there's a genetic component to telomere length and durability, there are a few things we can do to help actively strengthen our own telomeres. Steven Gundry, M.D., heart surgeon and bestselling author of The Longevity Paradox: How To Die Young at a Ripe Old Age, shared an easy one when he appeared on the mindbodygreen podcast: Make sure you're getting enough vitamin D.
"Human beings with the highest vitamin D levels have the longest telomeres, and people with the lowest vitamin D levels have the [shortest] telomeres," Gundry told mbg co-CEO Jason Wachob, referring to research in the Archives of Medical Science and the Journal of Nutrition on the association between telomere length and vitamin D levels.
It seems that vitamin D, a hormone that's essential for a number of processes in the body, works by increasing the activity of telomerase, the building blocks of telomeres that protect cellular DNA from aging. Gundry goes so far as to say that he thinks it's "the greatest hormone that exists."
The bottom line.
Researchers have correlated higher vitamin D levels with longer telomeres in humans. When combined with a healthy diet and regular exercise, taking a vitamin D supplement can help keep telomeres in tiptop shape and promote longevity from the inside out.*