Let's face it, just about everyone is looking for effective, safe ways to turn back the clock and boost longevity. If there were a switch we could flip to slow down the aging process (to counter the waning energy, to keep those memories sharp, to stay healthy enough to continue having amazing experiences), we'd probably all flip it in a heartbeat.

Unfortunately, there's no "fountain of youth" switch or pill just yet, and we can't stop aging altogether. But we do have significant influence over our longevity destiny, and we can slow aging with lifestyle and dietary changes that improve our body's ability to function optimally and repair itself. In fact, many top experts wholeheartedly believe in the saying, "Genetics loads the gun, lifestyle pulls the trigger."

"The thinking is that for the average person your genes influence about 25% of your longevity, and 75% is the environment," Robert Rountree, M.D., renowned integrative physician, recently told mbg.

Here, discover the small, sustainable, science-backed changes—plus one really intriguing supplement—that may add quality years to your life.*