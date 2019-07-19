mindbodygreen

Two Doctors Share Their Science-Backed Secrets To Aging Gracefully

Jason Wachob
July 19, 2019
Today's episode is a special recording from our sixth annual revitalize event, which was held in Dove Mountain, Arizona, in June. The insights we learned on the main stage this year were too good not to share, so we're broadcasting them on the podcast over the next few weeks. First up: Two legendary functional medicine doctors discuss the science-backed secrets to aging gracefully.

Frank Lipman, M.D., and Robert Rountree, M.D., are two of the most trusted voices in functional medicine today. Lipman is a New York Times bestselling author who has been marrying Eastern and Western medicine in a clinical setting since the 1980s, and Rountree's Boulder-based institute seamlessly blends functional nutrition, medical herbalism, and mind-body therapy. It's no surprise that the audience had their notepads out and pens poised when these two took the stage at revitalize 2019 to discuss aging.

Over the course of their panel, Lipman and Rountree dove into the lifestyle factors that they believe dictate longevity. "You're not going to stop the aging process," Lipman forewarned, but certain factors can certainly help slow it down.

Surprisingly, both doctors came out in strong opposition to some of the "magic pills" on the market today—and they don't recommend trying to biohack your way to a longer life span. Over their combined decades of experience, they've found that small, sustainable habits are far more effective than extreme, short-lived ones in delaying the aging process. Especially when you reach your '60s, Rountree and Lipman say it's important to take a "yin" approach to health: one that's built on plenty of sleep, gentle exercise, and fulfilling relationships.

"Be kind, be generous, and the other stuff is the icing on the top," Lipman said, prompting Rountree to nod and smile in agreement.

Tune in to this 30-minute episode to learn all about the specific longevity-promoting habits they recommend. Along the way, you'll hear them share how they slow aging in their own lives, including methodically restricting calories and taking the right supplements. Enjoy, and be sure to stay tuned until the end so you can hear these renowned experts answer the audience's burning questions in a Q&A.

