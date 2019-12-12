NAD+ is made by converting NAD+ precursors through a pathway. Think of precursors as "raw" ingredients. The primary precursor for NAD+ is vitamin B3, also called niacin, a water-soluble vitamin. And niacin itself is actually just an umbrella term for three different compounds that each have similar activity in the body: nicotinic acid, nicotinamide (aka niacinamide), and nicotinamide riboside (NR).

You can think of pathways like conveyor belts in a factory. As the raw material moves along the conveyor belt, it is molded, stripped for parts, and tweaked until becomes a different molecule entirely. In this case, the new molecule is NAD+. The three pathways that NAD+ is made through is Preiss-Handler, Salvage, and De Novo Biosynthesis pathways.

And since this process declines with age, getting enough of these precursors becomes incredibly important. Let's look into the three NAD+ precursors here: