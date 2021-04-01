This Supplement Helps Users "Feel More Awake"—And Look It Too

Additionally, the ingredient may help fitness goals—thanks, again, to prompting cellular energy and rejuvenation.* “This gives me stamina. I’m a runner and running while using nr+ I hope will give me exactly what I need to excel with all the benefits inside and out,” says user Nat R. In fact, one animal study found that supplementing with NAD+ precursors can help manage muscle repair.*

Then there’s phytoceramides, plant-derived lipids shown in studies to enhance moisture levels in the skin and smooth fine lines.* “What a difference this has made to my skin! I’m 53 and hated how dry my skin has become. Well since using this product for only a month so far my skin's texture has changed to become so much softer and plump,” says user Michele V. “I see fine lines disappearing and my neck is looking so much better. Needless to say I recommended this to my sister and now she is hooked too.” And according to clinical trials, we know this to be true: In one study, participants with clinically dry skin who took a phytoceramide-rich supplement for three months saw up to a 35% improvement in skin hydration.*

But as for that refreshing glow? That may be traced back to astaxanthin, a potent antioxidant that has been shown to have great skin care benefits. “My skin looks and feels wonderful! Wearing no makeup is not a problem because my skin looks great,” says user Rebecca E. In fact, studies show astaxanthin delays UV-exposure-induced damage, which means less painful bright red skin now and fewer wrinkles later.* Additionally, in a 16-week clinical trial, participants saw improvements in skin elasticity, while those who did not supplement saw worsening wrinkles.*