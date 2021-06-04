How To Grocery Shop For Hormone Health In Your 20s, 30s, 40s & Beyond

Aviva Romm, M.D., wants to take you on a hormone-enhancing shopping trip. According to the midwife and integrative medicine doctor (who specializes in integrative gynecology, obstetrics, and pediatrics, with a focus on women’s endocrinology), the right foods can enhance your hormone health and balance the symphony of chemical messengers for optimal well-being.

Although, as she says on this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast, there are a few age-specific foods that can really benefit each decade. Of course, healthy, antioxidant-rich foods don’t have a timestamp, per se, but Romm sheds light on the many hormonal shifts that can occur within each decade—and the specific foods to help you along the road.

A quick caveat before we dive into the grocery list: “We're accumulating these in the shopping cart,” says Romm. Meaning, the best foods for your 20s will still be stellar for your 30s, 40s, and so on. Think of these foods as superstar players to focus on in each decade, rather than checking them off the list once you reach a certain age.

So let’s take a trip to the market, shall we?