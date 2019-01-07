Is A Hormone Imbalance Causing Your Gut Issues? Here's How Estrogen Is Linked To Constipation

Women tend to be more constipated than men for numerous reasons, one being the simple fact that women have larger colons than men. But there is also a big hormonal link to constipation. Patients who are pregnant or going through menopause also suffer from more frequent constipation because of the hormonal fluctuations occurring in their bodies.

Estrogen is a main culprit in constipation, especially when it comes to the decline in estrogen levels during menopause. It was previously thought that progesterone was the culprit in constipation during pregnancy, but new research is showing that it probably has more to do with estrogen. Studies have shown that estrogen actually delays gastric emptying, prolonging transit timing and causing constipation. Estrogen also weakens the pelvic floor, making it harder to have a bowel movement.