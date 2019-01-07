Is A Hormone Imbalance Causing Your Gut Issues? Here's How Estrogen Is Linked To Constipation

The good news is that you can find out if your hormones are out of whack and improve them if they are. This is a good time to consult a health care professional because you may need to get blood or saliva tests or go on thyroid medication or maybe even bioidentical hormones if you don't have any contraindicating risk factors. In addition, you'll want to make sure you rule out other issues that could be contributing to constipation. Besides increasing water and fiber in your diet, and learning how to de-stress, there are other things you can do to balance estrogen and keep your digestion moving right along: