Your kidneys might be small, but they sure are mighty. These two bean-shaped organs, which are located on either side of your spine, are responsible for filtering blood and removing waste and extra fluid from your body. They also remove acid produced by the cells that maintain a healthy balance of water, salts, and minerals.

Even though your kidneys are capable of detoxing on their own, they may not be functioning optimally. This can cause symptoms such as fatigue, bloating, and trouble sleeping. By making certain lifestyle modifications and creating a diet based on kidney-friendly foods and beverages, you can assist the body's natural detoxification process.

Plus, when you set out to do a kidney detox, Vincent Pedre, M.D., a board-certified internist and functional medicine doctor, says you're not just detoxing your kidneys, you're supporting detoxification for every organ system in your body.