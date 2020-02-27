Is A Kidney Detox Really Necessary? How To Cleanse Your Kidneys Safely & Effectively
Many "kidney detoxes" you'll hear about promise quick weight loss, increased energy, and better health, which, let's be honest—is hard to resist. But those promises typically come with a lot of caveats, and not much research to back them up.
There's ultimately no magic cleanse or "flush" when it comes to kidney detoxing, but optimizing your kidney health is important for a number of reasons. Here, we explain why you need to care for your kidneys and how you can help them function better, while boosting your overall health.
What is a kidney detox?
Your kidneys might be small, but they sure are mighty. These two bean-shaped organs, which are located on either side of your spine, are responsible for filtering blood and removing waste and extra fluid from your body. They also remove acid produced by the cells that maintain a healthy balance of water, salts, and minerals.
Even though your kidneys are capable of detoxing on their own, they may not be functioning optimally. This can cause symptoms such as fatigue, bloating, and trouble sleeping. By making certain lifestyle modifications and creating a diet based on kidney-friendly foods and beverages, you can assist the body's natural detoxification process.
Plus, when you set out to do a kidney detox, Vincent Pedre, M.D., a board-certified internist and functional medicine doctor, says you're not just detoxing your kidneys, you're supporting detoxification for every organ system in your body.
Do you really need a kidney detox?
Being in tune with your physical, mental, and emotional health is the best way to know if you need a kidney detox. If you're experiencing any one of these signs, it might be time to give your kidneys and the rest of your body a little extra attention:
1. You have elevated blood pressure.
There is a correlation between high blood pressure and poor kidney functioning, according to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases. More specifically, when you have high blood pressure, you're at an increased risk of damaging blood vessels in the kidneys, which interferes with their ability to work properly.
2. You're retaining water.
When your kidneys are overworked and not functioning as well, you may retain water, especially in your feet and ankles. When fluid accumulates in these areas, it usually leads to some swelling.
3. You feel more tired than usual.
In addition to excess fatigue, you may also find it difficult to concentrate and notice a decrease in energy levels. Other signs that may indicate a potential problem with your kidneys include trouble sleeping, dry and itchy skin, a need to urinate more often, and poor appetite.
How to detox your kidneys.
Kidney detoxes or cleanses usually encourage people to eat specific foods and herbs or drink certain drinks, such as smoothies, juices, teas, herbs, and other foods. Although many, if not most of the recommendations can complement a healthy diet, Michelle Zive, Ph.D., R.D., says there is very little research to support the idea that eating certain foods or herbs during a kidney detox can actually remove specific toxins from the body. There are, however, foods and practices that can help in keeping the kidneys healthy and support their natural detoxification process. Here, Pedre shares some of his top tips to help kidney health:
- Avoid smoking.
- Avoid excessive alcohol.
- Avoid excessive coffee intake.
- Reduce sodium intake.
- Limit or avoid processed foods.
- Limit or avoid refined carbohydrates such as white rice, white bread, pasta, cereals, etc.
- Limit or reduce added sugar.
- Avoid artificial sweeteners.
- Limit or avoid animal proteins like beef, pork, and organ meat.
To maximize kidney health, also focus on these beneficial habits:
1. Increase your water intake.
Water, water, and more water. The amount you need to drink each day depends on your body size, climate, physical activity, and any medications you may be taking. That said, the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine determined that an adequate daily fluid intake is about 15.5 cups or 3.7 liters of water for men and 11.5 cups or 2.7 liters for women.
2. Include kidney-friendly foods in your diet.
The first step to getting your kidneys back in optimal shape is to eat a healthy, balanced diet that supports kidney functioning. In general, research shows that following a healthy, balanced diet can help support your kidneys.
A review of studies published in the journal Nutrients found that in people with chronic kidney disease, adjusting their diet may help to protect kidneys from further damage. More specifically, numerous studies indicate that consuming a diet rich in fish, fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and polyunsaturated fatty acids (hello, Mediterranean diet!) is beneficial for people with chronic kidney disease.
With that in mind, here are some specific foods to add to the diet described above:
- Apples
- Blueberries
- Cranberries
- Juniper berries
- Strawberries
- Red grapes
- Cherries
- Kale
- Sweet potatoes
- Spinach
- Chard
- Cauliflower
- Onions
- Fish high in omega-3 fatty acids such as salmon, mackerel, albacore tuna, herring, and sardines
- Clean and lean meat in limited quantities
- Hypoallergenic protein powder
- Cilantro
- Parsley
- Egg whites
- Olive oil
3. Drink kidney-friendly teas and juices.
Plain water is always an approved drink of choice, but you can supplement your fluid intake with dandelion tea, green juices, alfalfa, green tea, and alkaline water.
Sample 1-day kidney detox.
If you want to try a kidney detox, Zive says you should first consult a doctor or registered dietitian to ensure you will be consuming enough calories and electrolytes to support your metabolism. In general, a kidney detox diet will include plenty of healthy foods, water, tea, and juices. It will also be full of fresh fruits, vegetables, fish, whole grains, nuts, low-fat dairy, healthy fats, and a moderate amount of lean proteins.
- Breakfast options: Smoothie made with berries, spinach, low-fat yogurt, cranberry juice, and vegan protein powder. Or, a veggie omelet with a whole wheat pita and a side of fresh fruit. Or, plain Greek yogurt topped with blueberries, granola, and sliced almonds.
- Lunch: Spinach salad topped with 4 ounces of salmon or tuna, cranberries, and olive oil for a dressing. Add a bowl of sliced ½ cup blueberries and ½ cup strawberries. For extra calories, add a small baked, sweet potato.
- Dinner: Grilled chicken and salmon skewers with onions and green peppers. Serve with roasted sweet potatoes and a spinach salad topped with blueberries and cranberries.
- Snacks: Fruit, nuts, or low-fat yogurt.
- Beverages: Drink water throughout the day, and add freshly squeezed juices and herbal teas that support kidney health.
The bottom line.
Lifestyle habits like eating too much processed foods, drinking alcohol or soda instead of water, and not sleeping enough can put extra stress on our kidneys, which requires them to work overtime. By improving your diet and upping your water intake, you can help get your kidneys—and your health—back on track.
Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.