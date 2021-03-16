I hesitate to call inflammaging a trend—because, well, it’s certainly not. It’s also a word that has long been used in well-being and health spaces. But for skin care and beauty? It seems to be making the rounds. And when I start getting pitches and products market for it, I take that as a clear signal that the phrase might be entering “trendy” territory. And therefore, worthy of a moment of pause to understand what we’re actually talking about.

And here’s the thing: inflammaging is just a fact of life, and unfortunately, it’s increasingly so. It’s something all of us will likely deal with at some point, and so the best thing to do is to tend to the factors that cause it—be it external or internal.

Here’s what you need to know about inflammaging and skin care.