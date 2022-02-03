A Nutritional Psychiatrist Says This Is The No. 1 Food For Brain Health

According to Ramsey, the reason for their high (yet underrated!) nutritional value lies in its long-chain omega-3 fatty acids: "One anchovy has 87 milligrams of long-chain omega-3 fats," says Ramsey. (And 1,150 milligrams in one 2-ounce can!) "Those are the really important omega-3 fats in terms of the data around brain health. They're very fragile fats, they're very long fats, and they make up DHA."*

Now, DHA is indispensable for brain health, and it's important to include alternative sources in your diet to bolster the very limited amounts of omega-3 fatty acids that the body can generate on its own (assuming you're consuming the plant-based omega-3 ALA daily).*

The specific brain-healthy benefits of marine omega-3s are well documented: DHA is a special omega-3 that has been shown to help preserve brain cells and support cognitive functioning, and one study found that adults placed on a DHA supplement for six months had elevated memory function compared to those that were given a placebo.*

There are a variety of reasons why this nutrient has so many brain-health benefits, but as neurologist and New York Times bestselling author David Perlmutter, M.D., once told mbg, "Why DHA is so powerfully important for the brain likely stems from the fact that it has powerful anti-inflammatory properties.*"

Of course, you can get DHA from a variety of cold-water fish, but there's a reason anchovies typically reign supreme: Not only are they jam-packed with omega-3s (as Ramsey said, a single anchovy has 87 milligrams), but due to their smaller stature, they're also less likely to contain mercury and other pollutants that accumulate with each feeding. Bonus points if they're housed in good-quality olive oil: In that case, you'll have even more healthy fats (hello, omega-9s) to fill your plate.