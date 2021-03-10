I’m A Nutritional Psychiatrist & This Is What I Eat In A Day For Stellar Brain Health

“Does dark chocolate need to be your treat, or can it be something that you have for breakfast?” Ramsey notes. He favors the latter (sign us up!): In fact, he says, raw cacao makes a stellar brain-healthy breakfast. “Those flavonols [in cacao] increase blood flow to the brain. They get involved with the microbiome...They are involved with short-term memory and in the areas where neurogenesis (new brain cell growth) happens in the brain.”

That’s why for Ramsey’s morning meal, he likes to whip up a batch of cacao buckwheat pancakes. “It's a buckwheat pancake, so there’s more nutrient density,” he notes. (Buckwheat features tons of antioxidants, and it’s the only pseudocereal that contains the powerful flavonoid rutin.) “There are oats in there, there are cacao nibs in there, there are pumpkin seeds in there. So it’s a really nutrient dense little disk.”