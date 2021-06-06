mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Functional Food
What An mbg Functional Nutrition Coaching Graduate Eats For All-Day Energy

What An mbg Functional Nutrition Coaching Graduate Eats For All-Day Energy

Ximena Araya-Fischel, M.A
Food & Nutrition Writer By Ximena Araya-Fischel, M.A
Food & Nutrition Writer
Ximena Araya-Fischel, M.A, is a journalist, IIN graduate integrative health coach, E-RYT 500 lead yoga teacher, and 500-Hour certified Pilates instructor.
3 Energy-Enhancing Foods This Functional Nutrition Coach Swears By

Image by Yelena Yemchuk / Getty

June 6, 2021 — 12:19 PM

An inner glow, long-lasting vitality, continuous strength—what comes to mind when you think of eating strategically? For me, it is all about balance, self-awareness, and, most importantly, having the right educational tools to understand how to support my body.

Functional Nutrition Coaching

with Multiple Instructors
Functional Nutrition Coaching

As a health journalist and mbg Functional Nutrition Coaching graduate, eating my way to well-being is at the heart of my daily routine—and that includes making lifestyle and dietary choices that elevate my energy.

By learning how to care for and support my body's natural systems through mbg's functional nutrition coaching program, I have been able to use food as an effective means to enhance my energy in a natural, sustainable way. Read on to discover the top three revitalizing foods I eat regularly for all-day radiance and overall joie de vivre!

Advertisement

Plant-based protein

Because the human body produces energy at a cellular level, getting an adequate supply of minerals, protein, fat, carbs, vitamins, amino acids, and phytonutrients is crucial for leading a healthy, resilient life. Besides their diverse amount of energizing compounds, plant-derived foods can also be paramount to providing the body with the abundance of nutrients, fiber, and, yes, the protein it requires. 

But when it comes to plant-based protein sources, variety is critical to attain all nine essential amino acids and support cellular energy production. Some of the go-to protein bites I include in my everyday repertoire are hemp hearts, plant-based protein beverages, beans, and nutritional yeast.

Dark chocolate

Touted as one of the best functional foods, dark chocolate for breakfast is integral to my morning routine—to promote energy levels and overall inner bliss. Chocolate's heart-protective flavonoids are associated with a lower risk of cardiovascular disease, better cognitive function, glucose homeostasis, and less intestinal inflammation, among other potential benefits.

Apart from the almost daily dark chocolate toast I eat to fuel me up, here are a few other ways I incorporate chocolate into my routine: hot chocolate oatmeal, dark chocolate truffles, cacao smoothies, or seeded chocolate-tahini bark.

Advertisement

Fruits & veggies

Packed with nutrition, colorful, and immensely diverse—what's not to love and celebrate about nature's edible gifts? Including a wealth of fruits and vegetables in my diet allows me to give my body the right mix of energy-producing nutrients it needs.

While the culinary possibilities are endless, I tend to opt for fresh, organic fruit for a tasty midday snack or a quick work-from-home bite. Because I wholeheartedly enjoy veggies in all of their forms, I am generally pretty creative (and seasonally focused) when it comes to my produce creations. A few delightful recipes I keep in my repertoire: asparagus salad, mushroom consommé, veggie quiche, green machine smoothie, warm winter roots salad, easy black bean burger, and radish-top pesto.

Bottom line.

Finding the best foods to eat for sustained energy is an ever-evolving journey of exploration and curiosity for the power of nutrition. While fruits, vegetables, dark chocolate, and plant-derived protein sources are some of my personal energy-supporting favorites, it's essential to find foods that work for you. mbg's Functional Nutrition Coaching Program helped equip me with the training and expertise to better understand the world of functional nutrition and everyday vitality—and I'm confident it could provide a valuable set of tools for you, too.

Advertisement
Ximena Araya-Fischel, M.A
Ximena Araya-Fischel, M.A Food & Nutrition Writer
Ximena Araya-Fischel, M.A, is a journalist, IIN graduate integrative health coach, E-RYT 500 lead yoga teacher, and 500-Hour certified Pilates instructor from San José, Costa Rica. She...

More On This Topic

Functional Food

5 Healthy Dinner Ideas For When It's Simply Too Hot To Use The Oven

Eliza Sullivan
5 Healthy Dinner Ideas For When It's Simply Too Hot To Use The Oven
Recipes

A Genius Ingredient Makes These Chocolate Chip Cookies Protein-Packed

Eliza Sullivan
A Genius Ingredient Makes These Chocolate Chip Cookies Protein-Packed
Sex

This Unexpected Habit Might Improve Couples' Sex Lives & We're Into It

Kelly Gonsalves
This Unexpected Habit Might Improve Couples' Sex Lives & We're Into It
Spirituality

We're In For A Romantic Renaissance This Week, According To Astrologers

The AstroTwins
We're In For A Romantic Renaissance This Week, According To Astrologers
Beauty

The Creamiest, Dreamiest Way To Wash Your Face: 13 Must-Try Cleansing Balms

Alexandra Engler
The Creamiest, Dreamiest Way To Wash Your Face: 13 Must-Try Cleansing Balms
Beauty

This "Toasting" Technique Can Help Your Eyeshadow Look 10x More Natural

Jamie Schneider
This "Toasting" Technique Can Help Your Eyeshadow Look 10x More Natural
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Beauty

5 Surprising Tips For A Glowy 3-Minute Face, From A Makeup Artist

Alexandra Engler
5 Surprising Tips For A Glowy 3-Minute Face, From A Makeup Artist
Routines

This 15-Minute Boxing Workout Will Strengthen Your Arms, Legs, *And* Core

Mindy Lai
This 15-Minute Boxing Workout Will Strengthen Your Arms, Legs, *And* Core
Beauty

The Shockingly Easy Trick To Nail A Perky, Luscious Ponytail For Any Hair Type

Jamie Schneider
The Shockingly Easy Trick To Nail A Perky, Luscious Ponytail For Any Hair Type
Integrative Health

The Supplement Experts Swear By For A Healthy & Resilient Immune System*

Kristine Thomason
The Supplement Experts Swear By For A Healthy & Resilient Immune System*
Friendships

As A Queer Person, Relationship Anarchy Helped Me Create The Family I Need

Kori Nicole Williams
As A Queer Person, Relationship Anarchy Helped Me Create The Family I Need
Routines

A 10-Minute Nighttime Yoga Sequence To Prepare Your Body For Shut-Eye

Lisa Sanfilippo, M.Sc., RYT
A 10-Minute Nighttime Yoga Sequence To Prepare Your Body For Shut-Eye
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/mbg-functional-nutrition-coach-energizing-foods

Your article and new folder have been saved!