3 Energy-Enhancing Foods This Functional Nutrition Coach Swears By

As a health journalist and mbg Functional Nutrition Coaching graduate, eating my way to well-being is at the heart of my daily routine—and that includes making lifestyle and dietary choices that elevate my energy.

By learning how to care for and support my body's natural systems through mbg's functional nutrition coaching program, I have been able to use food as an effective means to enhance my energy in a natural, sustainable way. Read on to discover the top three revitalizing foods I eat regularly for all-day radiance and overall joie de vivre!