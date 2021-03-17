7 Simple & Healthy Snacks To Get You Through The Midday Slump

Some days that 3:00 p.m. slump really hits hard—and with daylight saving just having thrown a bit of a wrench at our internal clocks, these days might leave you feeling like you're almost jet lagged (remember how that feels?). While there are things you can do to try to avoid it in the first place, if you suddenly feel a bit like you're losing steam and could use a bit of a snack, we're here to help.

The key to healthy snacking is smart choices with foods that help keep your blood sugar balanced, and therefore your energy levels up. To do that, go for a combination of nutrients like fiber, fat, and protein. It'll keep you satiated and energized, without a crash. Here's a few ideas to help you through your to-do list this afternoon.