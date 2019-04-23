Here Are The 8 Best Healthy Protein Bars You Can Buy Right Now
KIND Nut Butter Filled Chocolate Peanut Butter Bar
It’s not an overstatement to say these new nut-butter-filled bars feel a bit like a bar revolution—they’re so dramatically different in texture than anything else on the market. The outside is a chewy bar made of gluten-free oats, that cedes to gooey, luscious peanut butter. It tastes like a dreamy dessert, but like all KIND products, it’s relatively low in sugar (8 grams per bar), and packs in 11% of your RDA of fiber and 4 grams of protein. If you’re looking for a peanut butter brownie vibe, this is your new go-to. Nut Butter Filled Chocolate Peanut Butter Bar, KIND ($17.85 for 16 bars)
Perfect Bar Special Edition Birthday Cake Bar
We’ve long loved Perfect Bar for their pioneering work in the grocery store’s refrigerated section and the 20 organic superfoods, including rose hip, papaya, alfalfa, flax seed, and spinach, that they manage to pack into every bar. They also use whole food protein from rice and whole egg powder, resulting in 12 grams per serving. While all of their flavors are delicious (and their new bite-size snacks are a ton of fun!), they’re releasing a limited edition Birthday Cake bar on May 2 to celebrate their 14-year anniversary that deserves to make this list for its originality alone. The flavor is exactly like the birthday cake batter of childhood—except there’s no artificial colors or flavors (but yes, there are sprinkles!). Get them while supplies last on the website. Special Edition Birthday Cake Bar, Perfect Bar ($29 for 8 bars)
RXBAR Banana Chocolate Walnut Bar
If you’ve been looking for all of the flavors of chocolate-studded banana bread in a protein bar, RXBAR has you covered. Their new Banana Chocolate Walnut flavor contains much of the joy of the sweet bread staple, but as per all RXBAR products, it as a crazy simple ingredient list containing just dates, egg whites, almonds, cashews, walnuts, bananas, chocolate and cinnamon (the hint of the spicy-sweet cinnamon is what takes the banana bread-vibes of this bar overboard). Each bar packs in 11% of your RDA of fiber, and a whopping 12 grams of protein. Banana Chocolate Walnut, RXBAR ($25.99 for 12 bars)
Love Good Fats Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Bar
It can be hard finding good pack-and-go snacks on the keto diet, but Love Good Fats has your back. The brand has become renowned for producing delicious, keto-friendly bars (all bars contain less than 4-5 grams of net carbs), and this Cookie Dough bar, from their new plant-based line, ups the ante even further. The almond butter and coconut oil bars also contain 6 grams of rice protein, and the little crispy bits throughout add a delightful crunch. They melt in your mouth when eaten at room temperature, but frozen, they might be even better. Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Bar, Love Good Fats ($30 for 12 bars)
EPIC Chocolate Cocoa Performance Bars
EPIC is on a mission to change how we raise animals in America, one product at a time, and their performance bars are one of the more recent additions to the cause. They feature egg white protein made from cage-free eggs, dates, almonds, sea salt, and various flavors, depending on the bar—we love them all (the Lemon is particularly fun and zesty), but our heart belongs to the Chocolate Cocoa variety, which tastes just like a fudgy, chewy brownie. Each bar features 12 grams of protein and 4 grams of fiber, more than enough to keep you satiated until your next meal. Chocolate Cocoa Performance Bars, EPIC ($10.49 for 4 bars)
Primal Kitchen Peanut Butter Protein Bars
These keto-friendly bars from Primal Kitchen will entice nut butter lovers everywhere. Each bar is free of gluten, grain, dairy, whey, soy, and refined sugar, made instead from cage-free eggs, coconut oil, nuts, and flaxseed, and sweetened with a bit of honey and monk fruit. They contain among the lowest sugar content of any bars on the market, with only 2 grams per bar, and they still boast 9 grams of protein per serving. The peanut butter flavor is strong but not overpowering, but it’s really the ingredients that will keep purists coming back to this one. Peanut Butter Protein Bars, Primal Kitchen ($32.95 for 12 bars)
Bulletproof Mint Chocolate Chip Collagen Protein Bar
Bulletproof has become known for its revolutionary, science-based products that help you hack your way to better health, and these bars are no exception. The ingredient list stands out for its uniqueness: The bars contain MCT-based Brain Octane Oil, XCT oil, and grass-fed collagen (which also adds 12 grams of protein) to keep you full. They’re also gluten-free, dairy-free, and grain-free. All the flavors are delicious (the Cookie Dough gets special points), but the Mint Chocolate is refreshing, chocolatey, and offers a different option than many bar flavors out there. Mint Chocolate Chip Collagen Protein Bar, Bulletproof (34.95 for 12 bars)
GoMacro Sunflower Butter + Chocolate Bar
If you love the idea of a protein or snack bar but can’t find one that’s nut-free, dairy-free, and gluten-free (essentially, fully allergy friendly!) GoMacro has your back. Their Sunflower Butter and Chocolate Bar uses all organic ingredients, including sunflower seed butter, crispy brown rice, cacao powder, sprouted flax, and more, to make a perfectly chewy bar with perfect pops of crunch. Each bar contains 10 grams of protein from sprouted brown rice and 4 grams of fiber. The flavor is lightly spiced, a little toasty, and the perfect amount of chocolatey. Sunflower Butter + Chocolate Bar, GoMacro ($34.95 for 12 bars)
