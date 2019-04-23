Perfect Bar Special Edition Birthday Cake Bar

We’ve long loved Perfect Bar for their pioneering work in the grocery store’s refrigerated section and the 20 organic superfoods, including rose hip, papaya, alfalfa, flax seed, and spinach, that they manage to pack into every bar. They also use whole food protein from rice and whole egg powder, resulting in 12 grams per serving. While all of their flavors are delicious (and their new bite-size snacks are a ton of fun!), they’re releasing a limited edition Birthday Cake bar on May 2 to celebrate their 14-year anniversary that deserves to make this list for its originality alone. The flavor is exactly like the birthday cake batter of childhood—except there’s no artificial colors or flavors (but yes, there are sprinkles!). Get them while supplies last on the website. Special Edition Birthday Cake Bar, Perfect Bar ($29 for 8 bars)