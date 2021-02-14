When it comes to fostering optimal cardiovascular functioning, several diets are notable for heart-promoting qualities. From plant-based to Mediterranean, these eating lifestyles place a tremendous emphasis on foods that can to help decrease heart disease risk and provide cardiovascular protection, among other benefits.

According to Seattle-based registered dietitian, Ginger Hultin, M.S., RDN, author of Anti-Inflammatory Diet Meal Prep, "when you think about heart health, consider three things: high-fiber foods; unsaturated fatty acids, especially omega-3s; and antioxidants." Luckily, there are loads of good-for-you, heart-friendly snack options that fit this criteria.