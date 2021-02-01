Alternative milks (or m*lks, or mylks...) are the beverage trend that just keeps on giving—there are so many varieties readily available in stores that it might seem like it's not worth your time to make your own. Still, it is important to be mindful of the product you're getting. "You want to make sure you're going for a minimally processed, unsweetened product," says Jessica Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN. "Keep an eye out for preservatives and stabilizing agents on labels, as well."

Of course, there's nothing wrong with opting for store-bought alt-milks, but if you're willing to give it a go, making your own can be a fun and healthy option. Our favorite to DIY is oat milk because it's really that easy. All you need is water, oats, and a fine sieve or cheesecloth—though some people like to add a dash of vanilla and a pinch of salt to enhance the flavor. Homemade oat milk won't be as fortified as store-bought options and won't last as long in the fridge, but it can help you cut back on waste and can save you some money to boot.