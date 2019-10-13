This Anti-Inflammatory Pumpkin Porridge Is Anything But Typical

I know what you're thinking: Pumpkin? For fall? Groundbreaking. Although this recipe is very on-brand for a cozy October breakfast, the health benefits of this porridge are anything but ordinary.

While pumpkin and quinoa aren't necessarily markers of your typical porridge recipe, these ingredients allow for a nutritious, fall-inspired version of this classic dish. Plus, the pumpkin purée is filled with antioxidants and makes the quinoa extra fluffy when it cooks in your Instant Pot.

If you're in the market for the perfect anti-inflammatory breakfast—look no further. This creamy porridge contains cinnamon, clove, and nutmeg, all of which happen to have significant anti-inflammatory properties. The antioxidants in cinnamon, in particular, have even been shown to protect neurons against oxidative stress. This easy-to-make breakfast has some serious health benefits.