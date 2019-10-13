mindbodygreen

This Anti-Inflammatory Pumpkin Porridge Is Anything But Typical

Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider is the Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan. She's previously written for Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN is a Registered Dietician Nutritionist with a bachelor’s degree in nutrition from Texas Christian University and a master’s in nutrition interventions, communication, and behavior change from Tufts University. She lives in the Greater Boston Area, and enjoys connecting people to the food they eat and how it influences health and wellbeing.

Image by SMarina / iStock

October 13, 2019

I know what you're thinking: Pumpkin? For fall? Groundbreaking. Although this recipe is very on-brand for a cozy October breakfast, the health benefits of this porridge are anything but ordinary.

While pumpkin and quinoa aren't necessarily markers of your typical porridge recipe, these ingredients allow for a nutritious, fall-inspired version of this classic dish. Plus, the pumpkin purée is filled with antioxidants and makes the quinoa extra fluffy when it cooks in your Instant Pot.

If you're in the market for the perfect anti-inflammatory breakfast—look no further. This creamy porridge contains cinnamon, clove, and nutmeg, all of which happen to have significant anti-inflammatory properties. The antioxidants in cinnamon, in particular, have even been shown to protect neurons against oxidative stress. This easy-to-make breakfast has some serious health benefits.

Pumpkin Quinoa Porridge 

Serves 4 

Ingredients:

  • ¾ cup dry quinoa 
  • 2 cups water 
  • ¾ cup pumpkin purée 
  • ¼ cup monk fruit sweetener 
  • 1½ teaspoons pumpkin pie spice 
  • 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract 
  • ¼ teaspoon salt 

Method:

  1. Using a fine-mesh strainer, rinse the quinoa very well until the water runs clear. 
  2. Add the quinoa, water, pumpkin purée, sweetener, pumpkin pie spice, vanilla, and salt to the inner pot of your Instant Pot. Stir to combine. Secure the lid.  
  3. Press the Manual or Pressure Cook button and adjust the time to 1 minute. 
  4. When the timer beeps, quick-release the pressure until the float valve drops, and then unlock the lid. 
  5. Allow the quinoa to cool slightly before spooning into bowls to serve. 

Calories: 141 | Fat: 2 g | Protein: 5 g | Sodium: 148 mg | Fiber: 3 g | Carbohydrates: 37 g | Sugar: 2 g 

Note: Pumpkin is for more than just pie.

While pumpkin pie is delicious, it's worth adding pumpkin to your diet in other ways as well. It's high in fiber and also has the powerful antioxidant beta-carotene. 

Recipe excerpted from The "I Love My Instant Pot®" Anti-Inflammatory Diet Recipe Book by Maryea Flaherty. Photographs by James Stefiuk. Copyright © 2019 by Simon & Schuster Inc. Used with permission of the publisher, Adams Media, an imprint of Simon & Schuster. All rights reserved.

