When it comes to nutrition, heat can activate certain compounds, but deactivate others. This is why it’s important to add spices at both the beginning and the end of the cooking process, Koya explains.

Turmeric, for example, contains a potent compound called curcumin, which has been studied for its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Unfortunately, curcumin is not always well absorbed in the body. To make these properties more bioavailable, Koya says they need to be activated by heat and fat. In other words, adding turmeric to hot oil at the start of the cooking process is the best way to ensure optimal nutrition.

According to one study, clove and cinnamon were able to maintain their antioxidant properties when heated to 365 degrees Fahrenheit. Therefore, you can add these ingredients to the beginning or middle of the cooking process, as long as the temperature is at or below 365 degrees. In the same study, nutmeg actually showed an increase in its ability to fight free radical activity when it was heated to 365 degrees.

Heat has also been shown to release certain vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants in the cooking process. While these effects have yet to be studied on spices, Koya says, incorporating spices to the beginning and end of the cooking process is the safest option. Based on what we know, it’s important to add some in the heating process, and still sprinkle dry spices on at the end for optimal benefits, she says.