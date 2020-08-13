While the toasting rule applies to both whole and ground spices, you should toast them in separate pans. Use a nonreactive sauté pan that conducts heat evenly, such as stainless steel or heavy cast iron, to ensure even roasting. Heat up the pan over medium heat, about the level you might use to fry eggs.

Add the spices, and once the spices warm up, after 2 to 3 minutes (sooner for ground spices than whole), you will start smelling them. That’s where you have to make sure to keep moving them in the pan constantly for about 45 seconds more so that the spices don’t burn. Once the spices are very aromatic, you’re done. Get them off the heat.

With ground spices, you can even take the pan off the heat once they start to smell and just keep pushing the spices around the pan to make sure they toast up evenly; the latent heat should be enough to do the trick. Whatever you do, make sure there’s no smoking going on; if that happens, dump what’s in the pan and start over using slightly more gentle heat.

Alternatively, you can toast spices in the oven. This is convenient if you already need to have the oven on for the rest of the recipe. Use an oven preheated to 350°F and stir the spices around on a cookie sheet once in a while, as the edges may burn. The spices should be toasted within 5 to 8 minutes.

Either way, be sure to let your spices cool completely on a plate before grinding. You don’t want to grind them while they’re still hot because the essential oils are more active and the nature of grinding brings out heat. It will force the spices into a paste rather than a powder, which is not what you’re looking for. We want powder, so let them cool.