Chef and restaurant-owner

Akhtar Nawab is chef and owner of Alta Calidad, Alta Calidad Taqueria in New York and Otra Vez in New Orleans, and advisor at Prather’s on the Alley in D.C. The Kentucky-bred chef of Indian heritage began his career in the kitchen at acclaimed restaurants like Gramercy Tavern, Craftbar and Craft, the latter of which received three stars from The New York Times and won the James Beard Foundation’s “Best New Restaurant” Award during Nawab’s tenure. He has been featured in various publications, including Food & Wine, Bon Appétit and Eater, and has appeared on Food Network’s “Iron Chef America.”