When you think of antioxidants, you probably think of blueberries, dark chocolate, or red wine. But did you know herbs and spices are actually one of the best sources of antioxidants? In fact, in a ranking of the top 100 richest sources of polyphenols and antioxidants, seasonings were the food group that had the most items listed, and cloves ranked No. 1, outperforming blueberries with more than 30 times the antioxidant concentration.

Antioxidants are important for fighting off free radical damage, which can degrade cells and leave them susceptible to chronic disease, neurodegenerative disorders, and other signs of aging.

In lab studies, the antioxidant properties of clove extract have also been shown to slow the growth of certain tumors, though more research needs to be done to confirm this.