The Turmeric Apple Cider Vinegar Shot You'll Want To Do Every Morning In 2018

Lina Aurell and Mia Clase are the Scandinavian founders of Food Pharmacy, a hugely successful wellness blog, and they're authors of Food Pharmacy: A Guide to Gut Bacteria, Anti-Inflammatory Foods, and Eating for Health, which distills that wellness wisdom into an easy guide. One of their go-to's? This turmeric apple cider vinegar shot, developed with professor Stig Bengmark, a former chief surgeon and stomach bacteria research scientist.

"Turmeric is one of the most anti-inflammatory herbs in existence. One of the most inflammation-causing genes is COX-2, and scientists have worked for decades to discover a drug that can inhibit it. It’s not been easy, but believe it or not, turmeric has proved to be a strong and nontoxic COX-2 inhibitor. We love turmeric," they explain.

"The bright yellow pigment and active ingredient in turmeric is curcumin, and it has powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Our dear friend professor Stig Bengmark thinks of turmeric as containing a small, complete soccer team of strong anti-inflammatory antioxidants. Stig compares curcumin to the superstar forward, Maradona. However, curcumin is also a team player, and in order for it to be absorbed by your body, it needs some help. But don’t worry, there are several tricks available to enhance turmeric absorption and boost its benefits."

The ingredients are designed to work synergistically together. "First of all, freshly ground black pepper will increase the bioavailability of curcumin, which basically means that it makes it possible for the body to absorb the curcumin. Piperine is the key active ingredient in black pepper, and according to various studies, it’s said to help make curcumin more bioavailable. Our second trick is to add some fat to the recipe. Turmeric is fat-soluble, which means it dissolves in fat, and some studies suggest that curcumin in turmeric is more easily absorbed when taken with fat."

All of those incredible turmeric powers coupled with our old friend ACV makes this drink a no-brainer for jumpstarting your day.