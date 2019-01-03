The Turmeric Apple Cider Vinegar Shot You'll Want To Do Every Morning In 2018

The ingredients are designed to work synergistically together. "First of all, freshly ground black pepper will increase the bioavailability of curcumin, which basically means that it makes it possible for the body to absorb the curcumin. Piperine is the key active ingredient in black pepper, and according to various studies, it’s said to help make curcumin more bioavailable. Our second trick is to add some fat to the recipe. Turmeric is fat-soluble, which means it dissolves in fat, and some studies2 suggest that curcumin in turmeric is more easily absorbed when taken with fat."