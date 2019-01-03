The Turmeric Apple Cider Vinegar Shot You'll Want To Do Every Morning In 2018

mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Recipes

The Turmeric Apple Cider Vinegar Shot You'll Want To Do Every Day

Liz Moody
Contributing Food Editor By Liz Moody
Contributing Food Editor
Liz Moody is a food editor, recipe developer and green smoothie enthusiast. She received her creative writing and psychology degree from The University of California, Berkeley. Moody is the author of two cookbooks: Healthier Together and Glow Pops and the host of the Healthier Together podcast.

Photo by Treasures & Travels

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
Last updated on January 3, 2019

Lina Aurell and Mia Clase are the Scandinavian founders of Food Pharmacy, a hugely successful wellness blog, and they're authors of Food Pharmacy: A Guide to Gut Bacteria, Anti-Inflammatory Foods, and Eating for Health, which distills that wellness wisdom into an easy guide. One of their go-to's? This turmeric apple cider vinegar shot, developed with professor Stig Bengmark, a former chief surgeon and stomach bacteria research scientist.

"Turmeric is one of the most anti-inflammatory herbs in existence. One of the most inflammation-causing genes is COX-2, and scientists have worked for decades to discover a drug that can inhibit it. It’s not been easy, but believe it or not, turmeric has proved to be a strong and nontoxic COX-2 inhibitor. We love turmeric," they explain.

"The bright yellow pigment and active ingredient in turmeric is curcumin, and it has powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Our dear friend professor Stig Bengmark thinks of turmeric as containing a small, complete soccer team of strong anti-inflammatory antioxidants. Stig compares curcumin to the superstar forward, Maradona. However, curcumin is also a team player, and in order for it to be absorbed by your body, it needs some help. But don’t worry, there are several tricks available to enhance turmeric absorption and boost its benefits."

The ingredients are designed to work synergistically together. "First of all, freshly ground black pepper will increase the bioavailability of curcumin, which basically means that it makes it possible for the body to absorb the curcumin. Piperine is the key active ingredient in black pepper, and according to various studies, it’s said to help make curcumin more bioavailable. Our second trick is to add some fat to the recipe. Turmeric is fat-soluble, which means it dissolves in fat, and some studies suggest that curcumin in turmeric is more easily absorbed when taken with fat."

All of those incredible turmeric powers coupled with our old friend ACV makes this drink a no-brainer for jumpstarting your day.

Turmeric Apple Cider Vinegar Shot Recipe

Ingredients

  • 100 mL (2/5 cup) juice of your choice (if you’re hard-core, go for plain water)
  • 1 tablespoon ground turmeric
  • ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
  • 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1 pinch ground cloves
  • 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon freshly squeezed lemon juice

Method

Stir together all ingredients, then shoot! Follow with a big glass of water. Take 1 to 2 times a day, in the morning or evening.

Ever wondered why turmeric is so dang good for you? Here are its 10 main health benefits (as proved by science).

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Liz Moody
Liz Moody Contributing Food Editor
Liz Moody is an author, blogger and recipe developer living in Brooklyn, New York. She graduated with a creative writing and psychology degree from The University of California,...

More On This Topic

Functional Food

Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan

Sarah Regan
Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan
Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
$59.99

The Ultimate Guide To Inflammation

With Dr. Amy Shah
The Ultimate Guide To Inflammation
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
More Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Routines

Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home

Sarah Regan
Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home
Mental Health

New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most

Sarah Regan
New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/turmeric-apple-cider-vinegar-detox-shot-recipe

Your article and new folder have been saved!