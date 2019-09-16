Is Ingesting Essential Oils Safe — Or Dangerous?

Then you have to consider the quality of the essential oil that you are ingesting. With many lesser-quality oils being tainted with solvents, additives, and other substances to dilute their potency to offer a cheaper alternative for the general public, we start wading into dangerous waters. If you don’t know what's in your bottle of EO, don’t consider ingesting it. Even oils that claim to be 100 percent pure could be made from plants grown with pesticides, harvested at the wrong time, grown in a laboratory, or distilled with improper techniques. With little governmental regulation for essential oil quality or production, some of the top oil companies have taken matters into their own hands and set their own safety and quality standards. Only the highest quality of pure, unadulterated essential oils should even be considered when it comes to ingestion.

Not all essential oils are created equal. And herein lies the danger, because many people assume there is a yes-or-no side of this debate to fall on, making all safe to ingest or all unsafe. This is why having knowledge of essential oils and their components as well as seeking the advice of a trusted health care professional is paramount. In general, the FDA has approved a list of essential oils that are considered GRAS, or "generally recognized as safe." The problem lies in the assumptions surrounding this list, because there are different species of essential oils that are safe and others that haven’t been verified under the umbrella of a single common name. And even then, not all approved oils are safe for every individual, depending on your personal health history.