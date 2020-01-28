These Are The Best Essential Oils For A Nontoxic DIY Deodorant

As one of my favorite scents, it cannot go without a special mention. While I am a fan of having at least three essential oils in a blend to maximize therapeutic benefit through synergy, I will sometimes break my rule and make just a grapefruit deodorant. The fresh, sweet scent will have you feeling crisp and energized. A well-known antibacterial, detoxifier, and disinfectant, grapefruit keeps body odor at bay. It blends well with other citrus oils and cypress, too.