The One Food This Nutritionist Eats To Fall Asleep Faster

Food and sleep are deeply intertwined. Just as how some eats can keep you from catching Z’s (like, say, sugar and caffeine), other foods can help enhance your shut-eye. Perhaps the most popular instance is Thanksgiving: Ever notice how you feel blissfully sleepy after a few servings of turkey? That’s because the meat contains high levels of tryptophan, an amino acid that’s a precursor to serotonin (which, as you’ll see, plays a significant role in our sleep).

While Thanksgiving turkey seems to gain all the hype, registered dietitian Jessica Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN, reminds us that we can find tryptophan in a host of other sources: “It's in pretty much all animal protein,” she says on the mindbodygreen podcast. “But you are also going to find it in some plant foods.”

One of her favorite plant-based sources? Chickpeas. Here’s why a handful of chickpeas should be your bedtime snack: