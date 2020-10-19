mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Recipes
This Kale & Cabbage Slaw Is Perfect On Its Own Or As A Topping

This Kale & Cabbage Slaw Is Perfect On Its Own Or As A Topping

Eliza Sullivan
mbg Editorial Assistant By Eliza Sullivan
mbg Editorial Assistant
Eliza Sullivan is an editorial assistant at mindbodygreen. She received a B.S. journalism and a B.A. in english literature from Boston University.
Kale Salad Or Slaw

Image by Cameron Whitman / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
October 19, 2020 — 15:48 PM

It's amazing how the simple act of thin slicing and adding a perfect dressing can totally transform a pile of vegetables into something special, and this slaw is exactly that.

"This slaw reminds me of kale's trendy goodness every time I make it," writes Tara "Teaspoon" Bench, a former food editor and stylist for Martha Stewart, in her new cookbook Live Life Deliciously. "I slice the kale thinly, then let it marinate in dressing for a few minutes. The vinegar softens the hearty, cruciferous leaves and makes them tender yet still crunchy."

And the crowning glory of this dish is the homemade cilantro-lime dressing. "It is so luscious, and the spice is perfectly balanced," writes Bench. "No salad is safe when this dressing is on hand! I drizzle it on anything relatively green served in a bowl and even use it for a marinade for chicken or skirt steak."

One of our favorite things about slaws, like this zesty dressing, is their versatility: while they may be a great side dish, they're also a lovely addition to top salads and more—a trait Bench has some advice to take advantage of: "This kale slaw can hold its own out of the bowl, but it's also great as a slaw for tacos, awesome with black beans and grilled chicken."

Kale & Cabbage Slaw With Radishes & Pepitas 

Makes 4 to 6 servings

Advertisement

Ingredients

  • 3 cups finely sliced and chopped kale, thick stems removed
  • 1½ cups thinly sliced cabbage
  • 1 cup julienned or shredded carrots 
  • ½ cup thinly sliced radishes 
  • ½ cup roasted pepitas 
  • 1 recipe Subtly Spicy Cilantro-Lime Dressing (below), prepared 

Method

  1. In a large bowl, toss together the kale, cabbage, carrots, radishes, and pepitas. 
  2. Drizzle with several tablespoons Subtly Spicy Cilantro-Lime Dressing, and toss. 
  3. Let salad sit for 10 minutes, and then toss with more dressing and serve. 
Advertisement

Subtly Spicy Cilantro-Lime Dressing 

Makes 1 cup

Ingredients

  • ¼ cup fresh lime juice
  • 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar 
  • ¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • ½ teaspoon ground cumin 
  • ¼ teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 tablespoon honey
  • 2 tablespoons chopped cilantro 
  • ⅔ cup avocado oil 
Advertisement

Method

  1. In a medium bowl, stir together all of the ingredients except the oil until well combined.
  2. Slowly add the oil, whisking constantly. Serve or store in a covered container at room temperature up to 3 days or in the refrigerator up to 3 weeks. If chilled, bring to room temperature and shake well before serving. 
Recipe excerpted with permission from Live Life Deliciously: Recipes for Busy Weekdays and Leisurely Weekends by Tara "Teaspoon" Bench (October 2020, Shadow Mountain).

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Eliza Sullivan
Eliza Sullivan mbg Editorial Assistant
Eliza Sullivan is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received a B.S. in journalism and B.A. in english literature with honors from Boston University, and she has previously...

More On This Topic

Functional Food

5 Brain-Supporting Foods A Neuroscientist Recommends For Picky Eaters

Jamie Schneider
5 Brain-Supporting Foods A Neuroscientist Recommends For Picky Eaters
Recipes

The Meatless Monday Taco Recipe Eric Adams Learned From Paul McCartney (Yes, Really)

Eliza Sullivan
The Meatless Monday Taco Recipe Eric Adams Learned From Paul McCartney (Yes, Really)
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Beauty

How To Get Smooth Skin: The 12 Best Dermatologist-Approved Tips

Alexandra Engler
How To Get Smooth Skin: The 12 Best Dermatologist-Approved Tips
Meditation

This 30-Second Micro-Meditation Helps The CEO Of Whole Foods Market Overcome Burnout

Jamie Schneider
This 30-Second Micro-Meditation Helps The CEO Of Whole Foods Market Overcome Burnout
Beauty

Uh-Oh, This Beloved Beauty Product May Be The Cause Of Brittle Hair

Alexandra Engler
Uh-Oh, This Beloved Beauty Product May Be The Cause Of Brittle Hair
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

This Is The Immune-Supporting Antioxidant You're About To See Everywhere

Steph Eckelkamp
This Is The Immune-Supporting Antioxidant You're About To See Everywhere
Love

Is It Possible To Be Too Close To Someone? Enmeshed Relationships, Explained

Abby Moore
Is It Possible To Be Too Close To Someone? Enmeshed Relationships, Explained
Beauty

Dry Skin From Menopause? You're Not Alone — Here's What To Do About It

Alexandra Engler
Dry Skin From Menopause? You're Not Alone — Here's What To Do About It
Sex

Cramps After Sex? You Might Have "Bruised" Your Cervix

Sarah Regan
Cramps After Sex? You Might Have "Bruised" Your Cervix
Integrative Health

4 Ayurvedic Food Rules That Support Digestion, Energy & All-Around Health

Acharya Shunya
4 Ayurvedic Food Rules That Support Digestion, Energy & All-Around Health
Spirituality

The Secret To Being A Better Manifester, Based On The 6 Personality Types

Tanya Carroll Richardson
The Secret To Being A Better Manifester, Based On The 6 Personality Types
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/subtly-spicy-kale-and-cabbage-slaw

Your article and new folder have been saved!